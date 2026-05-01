Arsenal eyeing Baris Alper Yilmaz move, set for transfer talks

Arsenal will reportedly look to sign 25-year-old Turkish international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window after Andrea Berta scouted him last weekend.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League table-toppers are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and sporting director Andrea Berta recently scouted the 25-year-old in the Istanbul Derby with Fenerbahce.

The Gunners are now lining up talks over a possible move in the summer transfer window as they aim to add more quality to the left flank. Meanwhile, Galatasaray’s asking price has soared, with the Turkish Super Lig champions demanding €50 million to part ways with the winger in the coming months.

How has Baris Alper Yilmaz fared at Galatasaray so far?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has made significant progress since joining Galatasaray from Ankara Keciorengucu in July 2021. The 25-year-old has become a regular in the final third for his club and country in the last half a decade, and his output has improved in the ongoing campaign.

The 33-cap Turkish international has been top-notch in the 2025/26 season, amassing 12 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Yilmaz’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

London calling?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has been on Arsenal’s radar for several years. The continued interest makes sense, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit. However, a closer look reveals the English giants need a more consistent left winger. Gabriel Martinelli has blown hot and cold this season, and his involvement has dwindled this term (only one goal and less than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League).

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30, compelling Arsenal to dip into the market for a younger alternative. Several candidates, including Mika Godts, have thus emerged on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Yilmaz also a viable target.

Meanwhile, as iterated earlier, the 2024/25 Turkish Super Lig champions will demand around €50 million to part ways with Yilmaz in the summer transfer window. Arsenal should have the funds to afford a deal for the 25-year-old winger, and with summer talks lined up, a deal may be on the cards.