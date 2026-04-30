Aston Villa, Newcastle United keeping tabs on Lucas Rodrigues

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are tracking the progress of 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Rodrigues at Goias, with both clubs eyeing a summer move for the promising prospect.

A report by Sport Witness has revealed that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are actively monitoring Lucas Rodrigues. The two Premier League clubs want to strengthen their first-team squads by pursuing a talented box-to-box midfielder in the summer transfer window, with the teenage prospect at Goias Esporte Clube emerging as a key target.

The report indicates that while Aston Villa and Newcastle United lead the pursuit, “wider Premier League interest is still being clarified” ahead of the summer window. Rodrigues is contracted to Goias until 2029 with a release clause valued at €44 million.

Who is Lucas Rodrigues?

Lucas Rodrigues is the latest talent to emerge from Brazilian football. A modern box-to-box midfielder, the 18-year-old combines technical quality with tactical intelligence. He demonstrates excellent ball-carrying ability, possesses strong game-reading skills, and actively seeks to drive forward into attacking half-spaces, a hallmark of contemporary midfield play. His profile blends defensive responsibility with creative ambition, making him adaptable to multiple tactical systems.

This season at Goias, Rodrigues has recorded 4 goals and 1 assist across 14 appearances, demonstrating consistent output for a teenager. His performances have attracted attention from several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among the primary suitors competing for his signature.

Lucas Rodrigues Transfer: Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Rodrigues aligns with their midfield rebuilding strategy. While Unai Emery has a deep midfield unit, injury concerns surrounding Boubacar Kamara and Ross Barkley have created a gap in the squad. Additionally, John McGinn’s advancing age means succession planning is necessary at Villa Park. Several midfield candidates, including Youssouf Fofana, have featured on Villa’s shortlist. However, investing in a younger prospect like Rodrigues offers superior long-term value and potential resale prospects compared to established midfielders.

Newcastle United’s interest stems from uncertainty affecting their current midfield. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have faced speculation regarding departures to European competitors, jeopardising the Magpies’ stability in that area. This instability has compelled Newcastle to explore the market for midfield reinforcement, with Issa Doumbia among other identified targets.

Will a summer move materialise?

Although both Aston Villa and Newcastle United possess the financial resources to meet the €44 million valuation, Rodrigues remains committed to his development at Goias. The teenager recently addressed speculation surrounding his future, emphasizing his focus on immediate objectives.

He stated, “Yes, I’m aware (of the interest), but I’m not thinking about that right now. I play for Goias and my mind is 100% on Goias. There’s still the rest of the season, we want to get promoted, and I’m focused here.”

Goias president Paulo Rogerio Pinheiro has reinforced that the club will only negotiate if substantial compensation is offered. He commented, “Officially, nothing has reached the club. But the whole world wants Lucas, not just England. His release clause is high and he has a contract until 2029. Bring money and come talk directly to me. If you want to negotiate with us, come with substantial funds. Otherwise, he won’t leave.”

This stance suggests that any departure would require meeting the full release clause or exceeding it significantly, making a mid-season move unlikely.