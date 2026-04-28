Chelsea, Manchester City stepping up interest in Nathan De Cat

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing 17-year-old Belgian wonderkid Nathan De Cat from RSC Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Nathan De Cat. The RSC Anderlecht midfield sensation is also a target for Bayern Munich. However, the two Premier League clubs are intensifying their efforts to sign the 17-year-old from the Jupiler Pro League outfit ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Who is Nathan De Cat?

Nathan De Cat is the latest promising midfielder to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Vilvoorde, the teenage prospect has spent his formative years thus far in Belgium, passing through the academies at KV Mechelen and Act2Prevent Voetbalschool before graduating from the youth division at RSC Anderlecht.

The 17-year-old has already become a regular for Anderlecht this term, making 40 appearances thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, De Cat’s progress and potential have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Chelsea, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are among the prospective suitors vying for the Belgian midfielder’s signature.

High in demand

Chelsea will dip into the market for a midfielder in the coming months, as Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his relentless links with Real Madrid. Additionally, with Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo struggling with fitness issues this season, pursuing a young midfielder like De Cat would make sense.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s interest in Nathan De Cat is understandable. The Bavarian giants are scouring the market for a midfielder, as Leon Goretzka will depart from the Allianz Arena as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Joshua Kimmich is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, De Cat is an option worth considering for Bayern Munich.

As for Manchester City, Rodri’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Real Madrid. Additionally, Pep Guardiola has not trusted Nico Gonzalez as an undisputed first-choice starter, while Bernardo Silva will depart from the Etihad as a free agent this summer. So, De Cat is a viable target for Manchester City.

The latest report has revealed that Chelsea and Manchester City “have been doing detailed background work” on the teenage prospect. That leaves Bayern Munich in a difficult position, and they should ramp up their efforts in the coming weeks to keep pace with the English clubs in the battle for the 17-year-old Belgian midfielder’s signature.