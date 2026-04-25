Bernardo Silva set to move abroad amid Arsenal links

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City midfield mainstay Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva is all set to part ways with Manchester City at the end of the season. The Portuguese international will bring an end to his nine-year-long successful stint. Since he will be available for free, a host of top clubs are after him.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Arsenal are keen on having him in their squad, as Mikel Arteta is believed to be a massive admirer. However, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their pursuit, as Silva looks set to move abroad after leaving City.

The 31-year-old made a name for himself while playing for AS Monaco. His impressive rise earned him a £43 million move to City in the summer of 2017. During his nine-year stint, he has won six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola has used him in a variety of positions in midfield and attack, and the 31-year-old has put in consistent performances irrespective of the role. While the Spanish manager would have loved to have him around for another season, Silva has decided to bring an end to his time at the club.

Arsenal want Silva; deal unlikely

With his contract running out at the end of the season, the Portuguese international is now ready for a new challenge. Arsenal seem keen on signing Silva. Mikel Arteta is a massive admirer of the veteran playmaker, who can control the tempo as well as create a truckload of chances.

The Gunners want more quality midfield. They are looking for someone who can support Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the centre of the park. The North London club considers Silva just the perfect fit. While Arteta wants him at Arsenal, a move might not be on the cards.

While Arsenal have signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the past, the Portuguese international will not be moving to the Emirates Stadium.

While talking about Silva’s future, O’Rourke said, “I think it’s more likely he moves abroad. I don’t think it would go down very well at Manchester City if Silva was to leave and to go to Arsenal. “That would be a sensational transfer if that was to happen. Obviously, Mikel Arteta knows all about Bernardo Silva having worked with him, but yeah, I don’t see any chance of him making the move to the Emirates.”

Silva joining Arsenal would be massive, as he still has a lot of football left in him, and his arrival could help them dominate European football. But it seems unlikely, as him joining a direct rival won’t go down well with City fans. As a result, the 31-year-old is more likely to move abroad than remain in England post his spell at the Manchester-based club.