Bernardo Silva offered to Arsenal, Chelsea for summer move

Arsenal and Chelsea could be the surprise contenders for the signature of Bernardo Silva after the Manchester City veteran was offered to the London giants.

Bernardo Silva’s availability on a free transfer is set to attract plenty of attention from some of the big clubs around. Manchester City have already confirmed the news of his departure, and as per Team Talk, Arsenal and Chelsea could be surprise contenders for the Portuguese midfielder amid reports of being offered to the London giants.

Bernardo Silva was instrumental in Manchester City’s recent win over Arsenal, as well as against Burnley, which saw them dethrone the Gunners from top spot in the Premier League standings. Having started out for the club in 2017, the Portuguese midfielder became the player with the most wins in the club’s history.

He will leave as a champion, having won everything there is to at club level, as a new challenge beckons ahead of the summer. Many interested parties are keeping close tabs on his situation, as talks could begin soon over his next move.

The report throws a surprise into the equation by naming Arsenal and Chelsea as potential contenders for the signature of Silva. The story insists the London giants have been offered the chance to explore a potential move for the Manchester City veteran, as this could be an interesting development for either of those teams.

It would be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Chelsea enter the equation, amid another report linking the Gunners to the midfielder. Chelsea would explore the idea, and so would Mikel Arteta’s side if the conditions are right, but there are doubts about whether Silva would have the desire to play for another Premier League team after so many years with Manchester City.

What Next for Bernardo Silva?

Apart from the links to Arsenal and Chelsea, there are plenty of other suitors lining up moves for the Portuguese midfielder. Juventus had held talks over a move, with suggestions that the Turin giants are reportedly ahead of everyone at the moment, while Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Manchester City veteran.

Atletico Madrid were linked with a move, while there are multiple connections to Saudi Arabia and the MLS, as Silva could potentially land a few lucrative deals on his table. It remains to be seen what path he chooses, as there’s the option of continuing at the top level of the game or picking a cash-rich offer either in the Middle East or the United States.