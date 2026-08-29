Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Preview and Prediction

Arsenal are set for the first big test in the Premier League as they travel to Birmingham to take on an out-of-sorts Aston Villa side.

The fixture between Aston Villa and Arsenal has come to a stage where it should now be called the Unai Emery Derby, as the Spaniard is the oldest connection presently. However, the Spanish manager has once again overseen a frantic summer over at Villa Park, as the massive changes to his squad were visibly affecting the performances on the pitch, as seen on the opening day.

Kick-starting their Premier League campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa found themselves four goals down on the 31st-minute mark. To make matters worse, Joao Gomes received his marching orders five minutes before half-time for a dangerous foul, as Emery oversaw a terrible beginning to their new campaign.

However, with some more business done between that game and the present moment, Emery will have some firepower in his squad to take on Premier League champions Arsenal. Last season, Villa came out as winners in this fixture courtesy of a late winner from Emiliano Buendia, and Emery will hope to repeat that result again when the two teams meet on Monday night.

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong start to their season, right from the 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield to winning their Premier League opener against Coventry City by the same scoreline. The Gunners entered the league game at the Emirates as the clear favourites, as Mikel Arteta’s side put in a dominant showing to assert their credentials as the favourites.

First-half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka allowed Arsenal to go into the break with confidence. Martin Odegaard then added to the tally early in the second period, while Arteta’s men barely allowed Coventry City a sniff at their goal.

Arsenal have a few tough games ahead, including this tricky trip to Villa Park followed by a home game against Chelsea. Arteta will certainly aim for a win in Birmingham, but more importantly, he would like to see his players maintain the established levels and standards that have been visible in their two competitive games so far this season.

Team News & Tactics

Aston Villa

There have been a few changes to the squad, as Aston Villa have brought in Leon Goretzka and Nicolas Jackson. On the other hand, they sold Ezri Konsa last week, while Ollie Watkins is set to leave for an experience in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. Secondary striker Tammy Abraham could also depart on loan before the transfer window shuts, while teenage sensation Brian Madjo is currently sidelined.

The Arsenal game might feel a little too early for the likes of Goretzka and Jackson to start, but the duo could find a place on the bench. With Gomes absent for the next three games, finding solutions to his midfield setup will be key for Emery. Goretzka could be an option, but at the moment, the manager might pick Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn as his central options.

Ross Barkley could feature in the attacking midfield role, while new arrival Zion Suzuki could make his debut in goal, as Emiliano Martinez is close to leaving for Chelsea. Despite conceding four goals in the first half, Emery might continue with the same back four, although new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka will keep close tabs and will be ready to take the right-back role if needed.

George Hemmings could get another start in the team, although he could be shifted to the right wing to accommodate Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing. Buendia led the line as a false nine in the Brighton game and will be tasked with the role again, as Emery will look to integrate Jackson into the role steadily but not against Arsenal from the start.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara; Hemmings, Barkley, Garnacho; Buendia

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta revealed that summer signing Bruno Guimaraes is fit and available for the trip to Aston Villa, after the Brazilian missed the opening-nigh clash with Coventry City with a suspected groin issue. Whether the midfielder is fit to start remains the question, but given the plethora of options for the Arsenal boss, he might not risk the summer arrival against Aston Villa.

Ezri Konsa is also available for selection, although Arteta might bring him on from the bench at some point, meaning Cristhian Mosquera will pair up with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defence. Arteta is unlikely to change his full-back setup for this clash, as Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori put in a complete performance against Coventry.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has produced performances worthy of keeping him in the side, and even label him an undisputed starter at this moment. Given he connected well with Guimaraes and Declan Rice in the two competitive games so far, it might be the latter who continues in the midfield setup, while Martin Odegaard will keep his place as the creator-in-chief.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are expected to be kept out of the squad altogether, with the Brazilian duo likely to leave before the window ends. Viktor Gyokeres will continue to sit on the bench, as Arteta is likely to stick with his front three of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Christos Tzolis.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Raya; Ben White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Havertz, Tzolis

Key Stats

Aston Villa have lost one of their last three home Premier League games against Arsenal. Additionally, the Villans have scored in their last three games against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won 15 Premier League games at Villa Park, more than they have at an other away venue in the competition.

Arsenal are targeting a seventh straight victory in the Premier League. The Gunners have conceded just once in their last six Premier League games.

Aston Villa won at home against Manchester City in both 2023/24 and 2024/25, and beat Liverpool at Villa Park last season. The last team to beat the reigning top-flight champions at home in more successive uninterrupted seasons were Luton Town, who did seven in a row between 1985/86 and 1991/92.

Martin Odegaard has already matched his Premier League total for goals last season (1 in 24 games) in this season, scoring against Coventry in Gameweek 1. The Arsenal skipper has not scored in consecutive league appearances since May 2023.

Player to Watch

Myles Lewis-Skelly

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Since the time Mikel Arteta placed his trust in Lewis-Skelly to start against Fulham in the final run-in last season, the young midfielder has proven he can make the position his own. From starting in the final four or five games of the previous campaign, including the Champions League final, the academy graduate has grown from strength to strength.

Arteta has also picked him to start in the midfield for the Community Shield and the Premier League opener. Lewis-Skelly appears ready to challenge some formidable stars like Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino for a place in the team. The Englishman will be expected to take the pitch again when Arsenal take on Aston Villa, as there are growing expectations around Lewis-Skelly to make the position his own moving ahead.

Prediction

Aston Villa 1-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa are coming off the back of a terrible season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion, and given the team is still considerably weak to a certain degree, they are not pencilled in to win against Arsenal. Unai Emery has lost some key stars over the recent period, and that could have a significant effect on their performances, as seen at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence and hungry to prove themselves again, as Arteta will relish a tough challenge at Villa Park. The Gunners come into this clash as the overwhelming favourites, although Villa boast the power to breach the otherwise formidable Gunners backline at least once; the reigning champions are expected to collect three points with a degree of comfort.