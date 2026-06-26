DR Congo vs Uzbekistan: Preview and Prediction.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta hosts a decisive Group K encounter on Saturday as DR Congo and Uzbekistan battle for what is likely to be their final opportunity to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams alive. With neither side having secured a victory in the tournament so far, only three points are likely to be enough to maintain realistic hopes of sneaking into the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Congo head into the contest with more reason for optimism despite their difficult start to the tournament. Sebastien Desabre’s men earned plenty of praise for their disciplined defensive display against Portugal before narrowly losing 1-0 to Colombia in their second outing. While the scoreline suggested another competitive performance, the Leopards struggled to impose themselves in possession and rarely threatened until the closing stages after Daniel Munoz’s decisive goal.

That defeat extended Congo’s winless run to four matches in all competitions, but the performances have arguably deserved more than the results suggest. Their defensive organisation has remained largely intact throughout the tournament, although Saturday’s circumstances may force Desabre to adopt a far more adventurous approach from the opening whistle.

Qualification is still within reach for the African nation. Victory would significantly strengthen their hopes of progressing among the tournament’s best third-placed sides, while an unlikely combination of results elsewhere could even open the door to a second-place finish. Regardless of those permutations, their primary objective will simply be ending their wait for a first-ever World Cup victory.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, find themselves staring at an early exit after suffering defeats in both of their group matches. Fabio Cannavaro’s side showed encouraging signs despite losing 3-1 to Colombia on their World Cup debut, but their defensive shortcomings were ruthlessly exposed in a heavy 5-0 defeat to Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the European giants’ attacking display.

The White Wolves have now conceded eight goals in two matches and possess one of the weakest defensive records in the competition. Their recent form also offers little encouragement, with the Uzbeks enduring a lengthy winless spell stretching back to March. Since beating Gabon, they have lost successive friendlies against Canada and the Netherlands before suffering back-to-back defeats at the World Cup.

Although qualification remains mathematically possible, Uzbekistan require not only a victory but also favourable results elsewhere to stand any chance of extending their stay in North America. Their inability to consistently create chances has been another concern, having managed just two goals across their last four matches.

With Congo showing greater defensive stability and facing an opponent short on confidence, the Leopards will view this as a golden opportunity to finally register their first World Cup victory. Uzbekistan are capable of causing problems on the counterattack, but unless they produce a dramatic improvement at both ends of the pitch, they may struggle to halt DR Congo’s qualification charge. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

DR Congo

Congo may approach this match with greater attacking intent than they showed against Portugal and Colombia, as Sebastien Desabre’s side know that only a win is likely to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Congo have not reported any major fresh fitness concerns ahead of this final Group K fixture. There are also no confirmed suspension issues for the Leopards, giving Desabre room to adjust his setup based on the demands of the match rather than enforced absences.

Desabre has used a back-five system in both of Congo’s group games so far, but the need for maximum points could persuade him to switch to a more proactive back four. That change may see Steve Kapuadi drop out of the starting XI, with Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe forming the central defensive partnership.

Congo are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Lionel Mpasi starting in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should operate at right-back, while Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe are likely to start as the two centre-backs. Arthur Masuaku is expected to continue at left-back, offering width and crossing ability from the defensive line.

In midfield, Ngal’ayel Mukau could start as the deepest midfielder, with Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe operating ahead of him to provide energy, ball progression and support in both phases. In attack, Theo Bongonda is likely to start on the right wing, Cedric Bakambu should lead the line as the central striker, and Yoane Wissa is expected to feature from the left wing. Wissa remains Congo’s only goalscorer at a World Cup, while Bakambu’s experience and international scoring record make him central to their attacking hopes.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan head into their final Group K fixture needing a major response after a difficult start to their first World Cup campaign. Fabio Cannavaro is expected to keep faith with the core of his side, although the White Wolves will need to show far greater defensive discipline and attacking sharpness against Congo.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Uzbekistan appear to have no major fitness concerns ahead of this match. Rustam Ashurmatov had been a doubt after being forced off late in the tournament opener, but his involvement against Portugal suggests he should be available again. Uzbekistan also have no confirmed suspension issues for this fixture.

Cannavaro is likely to continue with a three-man central defence, giving Uzbekistan extra protection at the back while allowing the wing-backs to support attacks from wide areas. Eldor Shomurodov remains the team’s captain and main attacking reference point, although he is still searching for his first goal of the tournament. Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Uzbekistan’s only World Cup goalscorer so far, should again be important between midfield and attack.

Uzbekistan are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Utkir Yusupov starting in goal. Abdukodir Khusanov should feature as the right-sided centre-back, Abdulla Abdullaev is likely to operate centrally in defence, and Rustam Ashurmatov should start as the left-sided centre-back. Behruz Karimov is expected to play as the right wing-back, while Sherzod Nasrullaev should take up the left wing-back role.

In midfield, Otabek Shukurov and Odiljon Hamrobekov are expected to form the central pairing, giving Uzbekistan defensive cover and control in possession. Abbosbek Fayzullaev should operate as one of the two attacking midfielders, with Oston Urunov playing alongside him in support of Eldor Shomurodov, who will lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov

Key Stats

DR Congo are still searching for their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory, having failed to win either of their opening two matches in the tournament.

Uzbekistan have lost both of their Group K fixtures, conceding eight goals in the process.

DR Congo have conceded just two goals in as many group-stage matches.

Uzbekistan have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Cedric Bakambu

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With Congo needing nothing less than victory, much of the attacking responsibility will rest on Cedric Bakambu. The experienced striker is the leading scorer in the current Leopards squad with 21 international goals and has the movement, composure and finishing ability to trouble an Uzbekistan defence that has conceded eight goals in two World Cup matches.

Bakambu’s intelligent positioning and knack for finding space inside the penalty area make him Congo’s biggest attacking weapon. If the Leopards are to secure their first-ever World Cup victory and keep their knockout hopes alive, the veteran forward is likely to have a decisive role to play.

Prediction

DR Congo 2-0 Uzbekistan

DR Congo have looked more organised and competitive across the group stage, even if the results have not fully gone their way. Uzbekistan remain dangerous through Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev, but their defensive issues are difficult to ignore after conceding eight goals in two matches. With greater urgency, stronger individual quality in attack and a more balanced structure, DR Congo should have enough to claim the win they need.