Croatia vs Ghana: Preview and Prediction

Croatia and Ghana will square off against each other in their final group stage fixture on Saturday evening.

Croatia and Ghana both have a lot at stake heading into their final Group L fixture. Both teams need a result for different reasons when they face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

Croatia, who have been one of the most consistent teams in recent World Cups are currently third in their group with three points in their two games. While Vatreni began their campaign with a 4-2 defeat to England, they bounced back with an impressive 3-0 win over Panama to keep their chances of qualification alive.

While a win will guarantee qualification, a draw could also help them make it to the knockout rounds, but they will have to depend on other results as well. As a result, expect Zlatko Dalic’s men to go all out for the win.

Meanwhile, Ghana have surprised many in this World Cup. They are second in the group with four points, and they are yet to concede a goal. They started the campaign with a 1-0 win over Panama and are heading into this fixture on the back of an impressive 0-0 draw against England.

A win or a draw will be enough to guarantee them qualification to the next round. However, a defeat could complicate matters, but they could still go through as one of the eight best 3rd placed teams. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Croatia

Croatia have no fresh injury concerns and should stick to a similar team that started in their last outing. They are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Dominik Livakovic in goal. Josip Stanisic and Josko Gvardiol will be the full-backs, while Josip Sutalo is likely to partner Luka Vuskovic in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, veteran playmaker Luka Modric should once again pull the strings alongside Mateo Kovacic, who will provide composure and control in possession. Mario Pasalic is expected to complete the midfield trio, offering energy, intelligent movement and an added goal threat from deeper areas.

Up front, Ivan Perisic could start on the right flank, where his experience and attacking quality can cause problems for the opposition defence. Meanwhile, Andrej Kramaric should feature on the left wing, where he can drift inside and combine with the midfielders while also posing a significant goal threat. Finally, Petar Musa is expected to lead the line, providing a physical presence in the box.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

Ghana

While Ghana switched to a defensive setup against England, expect them to switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation against Croatia. Benjamin Asare will continue between the sticks. Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah are expected to be the full-backs, while Jonas Adjetey is expected to line up alongside Jerome Opoku in the central defensive partnership.

In midfield, Caleb Yirenkyi should line up alongside Thomas Partey in the double pivot. The youngster will look to provide energy and defensive cover, while Partey’s experience, passing range and ability to control the tempo will be crucial for Ghana.

Kwasi Sibo is expected to operate in the advanced midfield role, offering support to the attackers and helping link play in the final third. Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams could take charge on the flanks. Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line for Ghana against Croatia this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Partey, Yirenkyi; Semenyo, Sibo, Williams; Ayew

Key Stats

Croatia failed to have a shot on target in the first half against Panama, before scoring three in the second half.

Ante Budimir became their oldest goal scorer at World Cups when he found the back of the net against Panama at 34 years and 336 days.

Ghana is only one of the four teams to have kept a clean sheet in their first two World Cup games.

A draw against Croatia will guarantee Ghana a top-two spot and direct qualification to the round of 32.

Despite keeping less than 22% posession, Ghana kept a clean sheet against England.

Player to Watch

Luka Modric

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Modric has not scored at the World Cup since their 2018 group stage fixture against Argentina, but he is much more than goals or assists. The veteran midfielder is the one who runs the show for Croatia. He decides when they push hard or hold the ball.

If he is in top form, he will certainly prove very difficult to deal with for Ghana and can certainly have a massive say on the end result of this fixture. It might have been a while since he scored at the World Cup, but he could rise to the occasion and deliver in this all-important fixture. At 40, Modric had five goal contributions last season, which suggests there is still a lot he can offer.

Prediction

Croatia 2-1 Ghana

Croatia head into this fixture with momentum on their side after an emphatic win over Panama, and they will be confident of getting the result they need to secure qualification. Zlatko Dalic’s men boast significantly more experience at this level, while the likes of Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic have the quality to dictate proceedings against a Ghana side that could be forced into spending long periods without the ball.

Meanwhile, Ghana have already proven that they are capable of frustrating elite opposition, having kept England at bay in their previous outing. Their defensive organisation and pace on the counter could cause problems for Croatia, but maintaining that level of discipline for the entire 90 minutes will not be easy.

Expect a closely fought contest, but Croatia’s superior quality in midfield could help them edge this encounter and seal a place in the knockout rounds. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Zlatko Dalic and his charges..