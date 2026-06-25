Colombia vs Portugal: Preview and Prediction

Colombia and Portugal are set for what seems like the biggest game in their group, with a place at the top of the table at stake.

Nestor Lorenzo is prepared to face the huge challenge ahead of their final group game, as a place at the summit is at stake for Colombia. Having secured convincing wins in their opening two games to kick-start the World Cup, the South American giants find themselves in pole position to finish the group stage as winners.

After clinching a decent victory over Uzbekistan in their opening game, Colombia left it late until the 76th minute against DR Congo. It took a strike from Daniel Munoz to secure the three points, and with that, the Colombians cemented their position at the top of Group K, although a tricky as well as tough fixture against Portugal awaits.

There are obvious benefits to entering the round of 32 as a group winner rather than a second or one of the third-placed sides. Colombia will finish where they are if they manage a win or a draw against Portugal, although a loss would change the equation, given that the positions are decided by head-to-head records rather than goal difference.

Speaking of goal difference, Portugal did make their case to kick-start their World Cup campaign with a smashing win over Uzbekistan with a 5-0 scoreline. While goal difference has little to no consequence on the final group positions, the Selecao did climb up to second following their opening game draw with DR Congo.

After the stalemate with Congo, the focus was on the team studded with star players as well as the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran superstar did announce his presence at the World Cup with a brace against Uzbekistan, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also scored in the clash.

Portugal have the chance to finish the group stages as the undisputed winners if they can oust Colombia, as they will have one point more if that were to happen. However, they will be wary of Los Cafeteros, as they could potentially play for a draw, as there is little to no danger from Congo to usurp second spot as things stand.

Team News & Tactics

Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo does not have any concerns with injuries or suspensions in the squad, although he has reason to name a strong lineup in a bid to finish top of Group K. Hence, a very familiar lineup could be on the cards against Portugal, akin to the first two games.

Jhon Lucumi and Davinson Sanchez appear to be the first-choice central defenders for Colombia in this tournament, with the match-winner against Congo, Daniel Munoz, keeping his place at right-back. Johan Mojica will assume the left-back spot, with Camilo Vargas stationed between the sticks.

Crystal Palace man Jefferson Lerma might get shifted to the bench because he is on a yellow card, and Lorenzo may not want to take a risk heading into the round of 32. Given the need for more combativeness in midfield, the manager could bring in Richard Rios into the setup, as he could line up alongside Gustavo Puerta in the double pivot.

Jhon Arias will assume the role on the right wing, with James Rodriguez in the attacking midfield role. The Colombian attack has two prolific performers in Luis Diaz on the left wing, while Sporting CP hitman Luis Suarez leads the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mokica; Rios, Puerta; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

Portugal

Roberto Martinez is blessed with the richness of talent in his Portugal squad, although there is a strong case for the manager to pick a similar lineup that won big against Uzbekistan. Ruben Dias came into the starting lineup for the second game and might keep his place there alongside Renato Veiga.

There are no doubts that Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes will be preferred in the full-back roles, although Martinez has other options too, such as Diogo Dalot and Nelson Semedo, while Tomas Araujo might not be risked as he is on a yellow. The latter is still an attacking option at left-back if Portugal needs someone off the bench midway through the game.

Meanwhile, Joao Neves and Vitinha may have cemented their place in the Portuguese midfield, while the likes of Bernardo Silva will be on standby. Martinez will also feel no need to change his frontline with Pedro Neto and Joao Felix providing the spark against Uzbekistan, while Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo will complete the attacking setup.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Key Stats

Luis Diaz has scored or assisted in 6 of his last 7 appearances across all competitions.

Colombia are on a four-match winning run ahead of the Group K decider against Portugal this weekend.

Portugal are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 7 of his last 10 appearances.

Player to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo

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There were plenty of criticism of Ronaldo’s performance, following the draw against DR Congo, which saw media reports describing him as a “passenger” in a star-studded Portuguese side. However, the global superstar announced himself with a brace against Uzbekistan and positioned himself as the player to watch against Colombia.

The veteran attacker has goals on his mind and will try to get back into the running for the Golden Boot, and he is well on track. A big performance against Colombia will place him in the mix with the others like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Junior, as Ronaldo will hope he becomes a threat for the Colombian defence in this group clash.

Prediction

Colombia 2-2 Portugal

Portugal will come into this game as slight favourites to clinch the top spot from Colombia’s hands. They do have the quality in the squad to justify that tag, but the South Americans could have a specific game plan in mind.

Colombia need not lose this game, as a draw will suffice to take them into the next round as group winners. However, they need a strong game plan and perfect execution, with the idea of finding a way to draw this game. There are goals expected in this clash, but Los Cafeteros will go through to the next round as group winners.