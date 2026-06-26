Algeria vs Austria: Preview and Prediction.

There is everything to play for in Group J as Algeria and Austria meet at Kansas City Stadium on Sunday in a fixture that could determine who joins Argentina in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With both teams still in contention for second place, qualification is firmly within their grasp, although only one of them can take complete control of their destiny.

Algeria arrive with renewed confidence after producing one of the most memorable results in their World Cup history. Vladimir Petkovic’s side came from behind to defeat Jordan 2-1, marking the first time the Desert Foxes have won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal. Amine Gouiri and Nadir Benbouali found the net to breathe new life into Algeria’s campaign and keep their knockout hopes alive.

That victory moved the Fennecs onto three points and within touching distance of the Round of 32. Having reached the knockout stage only once before, in 2014, Algeria now have another opportunity to write a significant chapter in their footballing history. A victory over Austria would almost certainly secure second place in the group, although it could also set up a daunting knockout clash with European champions Spain.

One concern for Petkovic is the fitness of Mohamed Amoura. The dynamic forward, who played a crucial role during Algeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign, has been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained in the opening defeat to Argentina. His availability could have a major influence on Algeria’s attacking threat heading into this decisive encounter.

Austria also have qualification firmly in their sights despite falling 2-0 to Argentina in their previous outing. Ralf Rangnick’s men found themselves chasing the game after an early breakthrough from Lionel Messi but struggled to unlock one of the tournament’s most disciplined defensive units. Despite enjoying long spells of possession, Austria lacked the cutting edge needed to mount a comeback.

The defeat should not overshadow what has otherwise been an encouraging return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Austria opened their campaign with a hard-fought victory over Jordan, thanks to a late winner from veteran striker Marko Arnautovic, leaving them level on points with Algeria but ahead on goal difference.

History also adds another fascinating layer to this contest as the two nations famously met at the 1982 World Cup, where Austria emerged victorious before the controversial “Disgrace of Dijon” ultimately denied Algeria a place in the next round. More than four decades later, the Desert Foxes have an opportunity to gain a measure of sporting revenge in another match carrying enormous stakes.

Both sides possess the quality to progress, but their contrasting styles promise an intriguing tactical battle. Algeria are likely to rely on quick transitions and direct attacking play, while Austria will look to dominate possession and control the tempo through midfield. Fine margins could ultimately separate two evenly matched teams with everything on the line. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Algeria

Algeria are expected to stay compact and disciplined against Austria, but Vladimir Petkovic may look for greater balance in midfield as the Fennecs chase the victory they need to secure automatic progression to the Round of 32.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Algeria will be without Mohamed Amoura, who is sidelined with a hamstring problem picked up during the group stage. His absence is a major blow given his pace, movement and importance during qualifying. Algeria do not have any confirmed suspension concerns heading into this fixture.

With Amoura unavailable, Riyad Mahrez becomes even more important in the attacking phase. The experienced winger provided an assist in the win over Jordan and will be expected to supply creativity, calmness and quality in the final third. Nabil Bentaleb could also come into the midfield in place of Ramiz Zerrouki, giving Algeria more control and experience in central areas.

Algeria are likely to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Luca Zidane starting in goal. Rafik Belghali should operate at right-back, while Aissa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Rayan Ait-Nouri should continue at left-back, offering Algeria one of their strongest outlets from deep through his ball-carrying and overlapping runs.

In midfield, Nabil Bentaleb is expected to provide defensive cover and distribution, with Nadhir Benbouali adding energy and attacking support through the centre. Riyad Mahrez should start from the right side, with Ibrahim Maza operating in an advanced central role and Fares Chaibi playing from the left. Amine Gouiri is likely to lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Bentaleb, Benbouali, Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

Austria

Austria may look to refresh their attack after struggling to create clear chances against Argentina, where Ralf Rangnick’s side managed only one shot on target. With qualification still within reach, Das Team are expected to retain their usual structure but could make changes in the final third to add more presence and experience.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Austria have not reported any major fresh injury concerns ahead of this decisive Group J fixture. There are also no confirmed suspension issues for Rangnick’s side, meaning any changes are likely to be tactical rather than enforced.

Marko Arnautovic could be handed a start after making consecutive substitute appearances earlier in the tournament. The veteran forward remains Austria’s all-time leading goalscorer and would give them a stronger focal point in attack. Carney Chukwuemeka is another option after recently switching international allegiance from England to Austria, although he may be used from the bench rather than from the start.

Austria are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Alexander Schlager starting in goal. Stefan Posch should operate at right-back, with Kevin Danso and David Alaba forming the central defensive partnership. Konrad Laimer could be used at left-back, giving Austria energy and aggression from the defensive line.

In midfield, Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager are likely to provide defensive balance and pressing intensity in central areas. Romano Schmid could start from the right side, with Paul Wanner operating in an advanced creative role and Marcel Sabitzer playing from the left while drifting inside to influence possession. Marko Arnautovic is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Alexander Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Laimer; Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Schmid, Wanner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Key Stats

Algeria’s 2-1 win over Jordan was the first time they had won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal.

Austria and Algeria are level on three points in Group J, but Austria sit above the Fennecs on goal difference heading into this decisive fixture.

Algeria have reached the knockout stage of the World Cup only once before, doing so in 2014.

Austria recorded their first World Cup finals victory since 1990 when they defeated Jordan in their opening Group J match.

The two nations previously met at the 1982 World Cup, with Austria winning 2-0 before Algeria’s controversial group-stage elimination.

Player to Watch

Riyad Mahrez

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With Mohamed Amoura unavailable through injury, even greater responsibility falls on the shoulders of Riyad Mahrez. The experienced winger remains Algeria’s creative heartbeat and showed his importance by providing an assist in the victory over Jordan, helping the Desert Foxes keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mahrez’s close control, vision and ability to unlock compact defences make him Algeria’s biggest attacking weapon in a match where chances could be limited. Whether cutting inside from the right or delivering dangerous balls into the penalty area, the captain has the quality to produce the decisive moment. If Algeria are to secure a place in the Round of 32, another influential display from Mahrez could prove indispensable.

Prediction

Algeria 1-1 Austria

Algeria have the attacking quality to trouble Austria, especially through Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri, but the absence of Mohamed Amoura is a major setback. Austria, meanwhile, have greater midfield structure and only need to avoid defeat to stay ahead of the Fennecs. This should be tense and tactical, with both sides having moments, but a draw looks the most likely outcome.