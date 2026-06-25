Senegal vs Iraq: Preview and Prediction

Senegal and Iraq are on the verge of elimination from the World Cup, although a victory could provide either team with a chance to qualify for the next round.

Qualification for the round of 32 is still questionable for both Senegal and Iraq, with the two teams performing terribly since the World Cup commenced. Starting with Senegal, Pape Thiaw’s side came into the tournament as one of the strong African sides; in fact, they were the second-highest-ranked team from the continent, but their displays have been far worse than their reputation suggests.

A Kylian Mbappe-inspired France took three points in the opening game, before an error-strewn performance from Kalidou Koulibaly allowed Norway to take a win. The defender’s display has cast doubt on whether Thiaw will select him for the upcoming game against Iraq, but that clash has huge implications for their presence in the tournament moving forward.

In the mid-table of the best third-placed teams posted on Fox Sports, Senegal is at the bottom of the list, although they may still have a chance to qualify for the next round. That opportunity will rise if they can defeat Iraq and hope they can get back into the top eight of the best third-place teams in the tournament, as a second-place spot in the group is out of reach.

Iraq are also in a similar boat to Senegal after their losses in the opening two games of their campaign. Norway were the first to put Graham Arnold’s side to the test, and then it was tournament favourites France. The game against the French was delayed after halftime following a series of thunderstorms, but once it resumed, the Les Bleus continued their domination on the pitch.

Iraq do not even feature in the best third-placed list, although that is because they are currently not a third-placed side in their group. However, a stellar win over Senegal could throw them back into the equation to qualify for the round of 32, meaning this upcoming game is a must-win for both countries.

Team News & Tactics

Senegal

The big decision for Pape Thiaw is the selection of experienced defender Koulibaly, whose mistakes against Norway have been highlighted thoroughly in the aftermath of the loss.

There is an injury doubt with Eduard Mendy, who suffered a ligament problem in the loss to Norway. Mory Diaw could be drafted in if the first-choice stopper is not fit and available.

However, Thiaw has the core of his stars available for selection, with Nicolas Jackson likely to lead the line with Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane set to support him in the attack. Pape Gueye and Idrissa Gueye are set to feature in the midfield alongside Lamine Camara.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Doiuf; I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Camara; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

Iraq

Meanwhile, Iraq have no notable absentees when it comes to injuries or suspensions, and given they still have a small chance to qualify as a third-placed side.

Graham Arnold is likely to stick with a strong enough lineup for this one, with Zidane Iqbal likely to be his sole midfielder in the holding role. Zaid Tahseen and Akam Hashim will stay in central defence, with Hussein Ali and Merchas Doski in the full-back roles.

Arnold will use Marko Farji, Amir Al-Ammari and Ali Jasim in midfield. Up front, it will be a two-pronged attack, with Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein leading the line.

Probable Lineup (4-1-3-2): Basil; Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski; Iqbal; Farji, Al-Ammari, Jasim; Hussein, Al-Hamadi,

Key Stats

Iraq have lost 4 of their last 5 matches.

Senegal have lost their two games at the World Cup.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been carded in 3 of his last 5 matches.

There have been over 2.5 goals in 5 of the last 7 Senegal matches.

Player to Watch

Ismaila Sarr

Embed from Getty Images

Sarr announced his presence at the World Cup with an impressive brace against Norway, although it was not enough to secure a point. There’s pressure on this team, and even at club level, the Senegal forward had delivered of late when the team needs him.

Thiaw will hope his forwards shine, and at the moment, Sarr is probably the best option for him to lean on. Sarr will want to test the Iraq defence to its best ability, as he could have a telling contribution if Senegal were to win and ultimately qualify for the next round as one of the eight best third-placed teams from the group phases.

Prediction

Senegal 2-1 Iraq

Iraq will know they too have a slim chance of making it to the round of 32 if they manage to put in an impressive performance and, more importantly, win against Senegal. The odds are stacked against them at the moment, coming into this pivotal and final group game, as they are the underdogs in this fixture.

Senegal’s front three needs to click, and if they do, it will create massive problems for Iraq. The Africans are expected to have more of the ball and dictate the tempo of the game, but ultimately, they could get the win. Thiaw’s men not only need to win it, but do it impressively and possibly with a big scoreline, as those parameters will determine their presence in the round of 32.