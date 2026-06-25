New Zealand vs Belgium: Preview and Prediction.

New Zealand and Belgium meet in a decisive Group G fixture on Friday night, with both sides knowing that victory would guarantee a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium remain unbeaten after two matches but have yet to fully convince, while New Zealand still have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. The equation is simple for both teams: win, and qualification is secured. The Red Devils have taken four points from their opening two Group G fixtures, but their performances have done little to remove the doubts that have followed them since disappointing exits at their last two major tournaments.

A 1-1 draw with Egypt, viewed as their main rivals for top spot in the group, was a respectable result. However, Rudi Garcia’s side needed Romelu Lukaku’s introduction from the substitutes’ bench to lift their attacking level and rescue momentum in a contest that had not gone according to plan.

The following goalless draw with Iran was more concerning. Belgium had the quality to control possession and create opportunities, but they were unable to find the breakthrough. That result means they now need victory over New Zealand to make certain of a top-two finish.

A draw may still be enough depending on the result between Egypt and Iran, but Garcia will not want his side relying on calculations elsewhere. Belgium have a favourable potential round-of-32 route if they finish second, with either Australia or Paraguay likely to await, yet the immediate objective must be to secure qualification first.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in 15 matches across all competitions since March 2025, winning nine and drawing six. However, that run has not always translated into authoritative performances, and the pressure is now on the established players to deliver when it matters.

New Zealand arrive in Vancouver with far more to gain than lose. The All Whites remain in the qualification picture and can reach the knockout phase for the first time in their history if they beat Belgium.

Their most recent result, a 2-2 draw with Iran, was frustrating because Darren Bazeley’s side twice held the lead. New Zealand showed courage and attacking purpose, but their inability to protect those advantages prevented them from taking a major step towards qualification.

This will be the first-ever international meeting between New Zealand and Belgium. Rudi Garcia’s men are clear favourites on paper, but the pressure of needing victory could make the contest more difficult than expected. New Zealand have nothing to lose, and that freedom may allow them to play with greater belief.

The opening goal could shape the entire match. Belgium will want to score early and settle their nerves, while New Zealand will hope to remain competitive deep into the game and use the pressure on the Red Devils to their advantage. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

New Zealand

No New Zealand-specific injury concerns or suspension updates have been provided ahead of the crucial Group G meeting with Belgium. Darren Bazeley will therefore hope to retain a settled core as the All Whites pursue the victory that would send them into the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

New Zealand are expected to remain with a 4-2-3-1 formation, a system that gives them defensive structure while allowing them to break quickly through their wide attackers and captain Chris Wood. The key challenge will be maintaining their concentration after taking promising positions in the matches against Iran and Egypt, only to concede important goals later in those contests.

Max Crocombe is expected to start in goal, while Tim Payne should operate at right-back, where he will need to manage Belgium’s threat in wide areas while offering an outlet on the overlap. Finn Surman is likely to pair up with Michael Boxall at centre-back, with the former providing composure in possession and the latter bringing leadership, physicality and aerial strength. Liberato Cacace should start at left-back, using his pace and attacking intent to support New Zealand’s transitions.

In central midfield, Marko Stamenic is expected to play as the more defensive-minded midfielder, screening the back four and helping New Zealand withstand Belgium’s pressure. Joe Bell should partner him in the middle of the park.

Further up the field, Callum McCowatt is likely to begin on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can provide movement and an option in transition. Sarpreet Singh should operate centrally as the main creative player, tasked with finding spaces between Belgium’s midfield and defensive lines.

Elijah Just is expected to start from the left, bringing direct running and the ability to support the attack when New Zealand regain possession. Chris Wood should lead the line as the central striker and captain. His hold-up play, aerial ability and penalty-box instincts will be essential if the All Whites are to make their limited attacking opportunities count against Belgium’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Belgium

Belgium have a welcome boost ahead of their decisive Group G clash with New Zealand, as Jeremy Doku is expected to rejoin the squad. However, it remains unclear whether the Manchester City winger will be restored to the starting lineup immediately or whether Rudi Garcia will continue with Alexis Saelemaekers or Dodi Lukebakio on the right flank.

There are no fresh injury concerns reported for Belgium ahead of Friday’s match. The main confirmed absence is Nathan Ngoy, who is suspended after being sent off against Iran. His ban is likely to force a defensive adjustment, with Arthur Theate expected to move into central defence. Timothy Castagne is also pushing for a recall in one of the full-back roles, although Garcia may prefer to retain much of the side that has kept Belgium unbeaten through their first two group games. With qualification not yet fully secure, the Red Devils are unlikely to make unnecessary changes.

Romelu Lukaku should again lead the attack after his influential substitute appearance against Egypt highlighted how important he remains to Belgium’s hopes. Kevin De Bruyne will be expected to provide the creative authority behind him, while Leandro Trossard and Alexis Saelemaekers should offer movement and support from the wider attacking areas.

Belgium are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal. Thomas Meunier should operate at right-back, where his experience and ability to provide attacking width can help Belgium stretch New Zealand’s defensive shape. Arthur Theate is likely to start as the right-sided centre-back in place of suspended Nathan Ngoy and Brandon Mechele should partner him in central defence. Maxim De Cuyper is expected to feature at left-back, where he can support attacks while remaining alert to New Zealand’s counterattacking threat.

In midfield, Nicolas Raskin should play as the more defensive-minded player, protecting the defence and helping Belgium regain possession quickly. Youri Tielemans is likely to partner him, using his passing range and calmness on the ball to dictate the tempo and progress play into advanced areas.

Further up, Alexis Saelemaekers should begin on the right side of the attacking midfield line, where his work rate and movement can help create overloads. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to operate centrally as the main creator, looking to supply Lukaku and unlock New Zealand’s defensive block with his passing and set-piece quality. Leandro Trossard should start from the left, where he can drift inside, combine with De Bruyne and carry a direct goal threat. Romelu Lukaku is likely to lead the line as Belgium’s central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Key Stats

Belgium are unbeaten in their last 15 matches across all competitions, recording nine wins and six draws since March 2025.

Belgium need a victory over New Zealand to guarantee a top-two finish and automatic qualification for the round of 32.

New Zealand can reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history if they beat Belgium.

New ZEALAND have won only one of their last 13 matches in all competitions and have not kept a clean sheet since defeating a weakened Ivory Coast side 1-0 on June 8, 2025.

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Kevin De Bruyne

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Belgium have remained unbeaten through their opening two matches, but they have not always looked convincing in the final third. De Bruyne’s ability to control possession, find runners with early passes and create chances from tight spaces could therefore be decisive against a New Zealand side that has struggled to protect leads.

The Belgian captain is likely to operate in the central attacking role behind Romelu Lukaku. That combination will be crucial, with De Bruyne expected to look for through balls, cut-backs and set-piece deliveries that can expose a New Zealand defence without a clean sheet since June 2025.

New Zealand have shown that they can take early leads and compete with stronger teams, but they have also left gaps once matches become stretched. De Bruyne has the vision and composure to exploit those spaces, especially if Belgium can force the All Whites deeper into their own half.

With qualification at stake and Belgium needing more attacking sharpness than they showed against Iran, De Bruyne’s creativity and leadership could be the difference between another frustrating draw and the result that takes the Red Devils into the knockout rounds.

Prediction

New Zealand 1-2 Belgium

New Zealand have shown that they can compete and score against stronger opponents, but their defensive fragility is difficult to overlook. Belgium have been unconvincing at times, yet their individual quality and greater experience should prove decisive in a match they simply cannot afford to lose.

Expect the All Whites to make Belgium work, but the Red Devils should eventually find enough quality in the final third to secure qualification. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Rudi Garcia and his charges.