Egypt vs Iran: Preview and Prediction.

Group G is set for a tense finish as Egypt and Iran face off at Lumen Field in Seattle, with both nations still fighting to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alive.

Egypt enter the final round of group fixtures in the strongest position, sitting top of the group with four points from two matches. Hossam Hassan’s side opened their campaign with a disciplined 1-1 draw against Belgium before taking control of the group with an impressive 3-1 victory over New Zealand.

That win placed qualification firmly in Egypt’s hands. The Pharaohs have not reached the knockout stage of a World Cup since 1990, but they now stand on the brink of ending that long wait. A draw against Iran would be enough to send them through to the Round of 32, while victory would confirm them as Group G winners.

Mohamed Salah has once again been central to Egypt’s progress. The Liverpool legend has already registered one goal and two assists in the tournament, and his influence in transition, set-piece situations, and attacking combinations has made the Pharaohs far more dangerous in the final third.

Iran, meanwhile, remain unbeaten but are yet to taste victory in the tournament. Team Melli started with a dramatic 2-2 draw against New Zealand, showing resilience by twice coming from behind to secure a point. They then produced a superb defensive display to hold Belgium to a goalless draw, frustrating one of the group favourites and keeping their own qualification hopes alive.

Amir Ghalenoei’s men have now avoided defeat in five straight matches across all competitions, but draws alone may not be enough. Iran sit second in the group with two points, and while another draw would keep them in contention, it may leave them vulnerable if Belgium beat New Zealand in the other Group G fixture.

Egypt can afford to be controlled and patient, knowing they do not need to chase the game. Iran, however, may eventually have to take more risks, especially if news from the other match begins to go against them.

With Salah leading Egypt’s attack and Iran likely to rely on defensive organisation, physical intensity, and quick breaks, this could be a tight contest decided by small margins. Hassan’s charges have the advantage in the table and the greater attacking spark, but Iran have already shown they are difficult to break down. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Egypt

Egypt have built useful momentum at an important stage of the tournament, and Hossam Hassan is not expected to make major changes to either his tactical approach or starting XI for this decisive Group G fixture against Iran.

In terms of injury news, Hamdy Fathy remains a doubt after being forced off before half-time in the victory over New Zealand with a suspected hamstring problem. Hossam Abdelmaguid is also expected to miss out after picking up an injury in the same match. Egypt do not have any confirmed suspension concerns heading into this game.

Egypt are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mostafa Shobeir starting in goal. Mohamed Hany should operate at right-back, with Yasser Ibrahim and Ramy Rabia as the two central defenders, while Ahmed Fatouh is likely to start at left-back. In midfield, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen should form the double pivot, offering defensive cover in front of the back four.

Up forward, Mohamed Salah is expected to start on the right wing, with Emam Ashour occupying the central attacking midfield role and Mostafa Ziko playing from the left. Omar Marmoush should lead the line as the central striker, giving Egypt pace and a direct threat in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

Iran

Iran are expected to keep faith with the core of the side that battled to a goalless draw against Belgium, although Amir Ghalenoei may consider one or two changes as Team Melli look for the win that could secure their place in the knockout rounds.

In terms of injury news, Iran have no major fresh fitness concerns ahead of this match. Rouzbeh Cheshmi remains the main doubt, having missed the opening two group games, and he could be unavailable once again. Iran do not have any confirmed suspension issues for this fixture.

Iran are likely to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Alireza Beiranvand starting in goal. Ramin Rezaeian should operate as the right wing-back, while Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, and Hossein Kanaanizadegan are expected to form the central defensive unit. Ehsan Hajsafi should start as the left wing-back, offering experience on that flank.

In midfield, Mohammad Mohebi is expected to start on the right side, with Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos occupying the central midfield positions. Alireza Jahanbakhsh could feature from the left side of midfield, giving Iran added quality in transition and delivery from wide areas. Mehdi Taremi should lead the line as the lone striker, tasked with holding the ball up and making the most of limited attacking moments.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

Key Stats

Egypt are unbeaten in Group G, having collected four points from their opening two matches.

Iran are also unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup, drawing both of their first two group-stage fixtures.

Egypt have scored four goals in two matches so far, while Iran have scored twice.

Should Egypt come out on top, they will make the knockouts for the first time in the FIFA World Cup since 1990.

Iran have now gone five matches without defeat in all competitions.

Player to Watch

Mohamed Salah

Embed from Getty Images

When the stakes are at their highest, Egypt will once again look to Mohamed Salah to deliver. The Liverpool legend has been directly involved in three goals in his first two World Cup appearances, scoring once and providing two assists, underlining his importance to Hossam Hassan’s side.

Salah’s movement, creativity and clinical finishing make him Egypt’s biggest attacking threat, while his ability to drift into central areas and exploit spaces behind the defence could prove decisive against Iran’s well-organised back line. With a place in the Round of 32 on the line, the Pharaohs will expect their captain to produce another match-winning performance.

Prediction

Egypt 1-1 Iran

Egypt have the stronger attacking edge and only need a draw to progress, while Iran are disciplined enough to keep the contest tight. Team Melli may push harder as the game develops, but Egypt’s structure and Mohamed Salah’s quality should help the Pharaohs secure the point they need to reach the knockout rounds.