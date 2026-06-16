Ghana vs Panama: Preview and Prediction.

Ghana and Panama will both look to make a strong start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet at Toronto Stadium in their opening Group L fixture.

The Black Stars arrive with plenty of pressure on their shoulders after a difficult spell of results and a turbulent period in Ghanaian football. Panama, meanwhile, enter the tournament with growing confidence, having shown clear signs of progress in recent years and during their latest qualification cycle.

With Group L also featuring strong opposition, this opener could prove hugely important. Ghana will be desperate to stop their poor run and restore belief, while Panama will see this as a genuine opportunity to take a major step towards a historic knockout-stage place.

The Black Stars’ build-up to the World Cup has been anything but smooth. Not long ago, the national team suffered a major blow by failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years. That disappointment created frustration and uncertainty around the Black Stars, but a positive World Cup campaign would quickly change the mood.

On paper, Ghana’s qualification campaign was impressive. They booked their place in North America by finishing top of CAF Group I, ending six points clear of second-placed Madagascar. Their route was built on consistency, as they recorded eight wins, one draw and just one defeat across the campaign.

Carlos Queiroz now leads Ghana into the tournament, bringing vast international experience. The veteran coach has worked with several national teams during a long career and also managed Iran at the 2022 World Cup. His task is to restore structure, belief and discipline to a side that still has enough talent to compete, but which badly needs stability.

Panama arrive with a different kind of momentum. Their only previous World Cup appearance came in 2018, when they were widely viewed as one of the weakest teams in the tournament. That campaign ended with three group-stage defeats against Belgium, England, and Tunisia, but it also gave the nation valuable experience on the biggest stage.

This time, Los Canaleros will hope to do more than simply participate as the expanded format gives third-placed teams a possible route into the knockout rounds, and Panama will believe that they have enough organisation and competitive edge to fight for progression. Thomas Christiansen’s side impressed during CONCACAF qualifying, especially with the United States, Mexico and Canada absent as co-hosts.

Panama went unbeaten through the second round, winning three and drawing three, and they showed the consistency needed to secure their place at the tournament. Their progress is also reflected in their run to the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final, where they finished as runners-up.

That achievement points to a team growing in maturity and belief under Christiansen. They may still be underdogs in Group L, but they are no longer the unknown minnows of 2018. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Ghana

Ghana will be without Thomas Partey for their World Cup opener against Panama after the midfielder was denied a World Cup visa by the Canadian government. The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to remain at the Black Stars’ training base in Boston before potentially returning to the starting lineup for the team’s later group matches against England and Croatia. There are no suspension concerns for Carlos Queiroz heading into this Group L fixture.

Apart from Partey’s absence, Queiroz has a full squad available for selection, which gives him enough flexibility to shape the team around defensive security and pace in wide areas. The experienced midfielder’s absence is still significant, though, as Ghana will miss his physicality, ball-winning ability and composure in midfield.

Ghana are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi starting in goal. Marvin Senaya should operate at right-back, where he will be asked to provide defensive balance and support attacks when possible. Jonas Adjetey is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, with Jerome Opoku expected to partner him in central defence. Gideon Mensah should feature at left-back, giving Ghana experience and width on the flank.

In midfield, Elisha Owusu is expected to bring energy and defensive cover in Partey’s absence. Caleb Yirenkyi should also start centrally, helping Ghana stay compact and compete physically in the middle of the pitch. Ernest Nuamah is likely to operate from the right side, where his pace and direct running can stretch Panama’s defence.

Augustine Boakye should play in a central attacking midfield role, linking midfield with Jordan Ayew and looking to create openings between the lines. Antoine Semenyo is expected to start from the left, giving Ghana power, speed and a goal threat from wide areas. Ayew should start as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Owusu, Yirenkyi, Nuamah, Boakye, Semenyo; Ayew

Panama

Panama have one major fitness concern ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana, with Adalberto Carrasquilla still working his way back from injury. The Pumas midfielder, widely regarded as one of Panama’s most important players, missed all of Los Canaleros’ warm-up matches, but he was spotted back in training on Sunday.

Thomas Christiansen is unlikely to rush him straight into the starting lineup, though, and Carrasquilla may be limited to a role from the bench in Toronto. There are no suspension concerns for Panama heading into Thursday’s Group L fixture.

Panama are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Orlando Mosquera starting in goal. Jiovany Ramos should operate as the right-sided centre-back, with Jose Cordoba likely to take the central defensive role. Andres Andrade is expected to complete the back three on the left side.

In the wing-back roles, Amir Murillo should start on the right, offering energy, recovery pace and support when Panama move forward. Eric Davis is likely to operate on the left, bringing experience, defensive discipline and set-piece quality. In central midfield, Anibal Godoy should partner Carlos Harvey, with Godoy providing leadership and control while Harvey adds work rate, physicality and defensive cover.

Further forward, Jose Luis Rodriguez is expected to start on the right side of the front three, where his direct running can give Panama an outlet in transition. Ismael Diaz should lead the attack centrally, using his movement and finishing instincts to trouble Ghana’s centre-backs. Jose Fajardo is likely to start from the left, giving Panama another mobile forward who can press, stretch the defence and attack space.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Godoy, Harvey, Davis; Rodriguez, Diaz, Fajardo

Key Stats

Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup by finishing top of CAF Group I, ending six points clear of second-placed Madagascar.

Ghana enter their opening Group L fixture on a seven-match winless run, drawing once and losing six times.

Ghana have suffered friendly defeats to Austria, Germany and Mexico in 2026, highlighting their difficult build-up to the tournament.

Panama went unbeaten in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying, winning three and drawing three of their six matches.

Panama are making only their second World Cup appearance, having previously featured at the 2018 tournament, where they exited in the group stage.

Player to Watch

Antoine Semenyo

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Ghana come into the tournament on a poor run of form, and with Thomas Partey unavailable for the opener, they will need their attacking players to provide energy and urgency. Semenyo is expected to start from the left side of midfield in a 4-5-1 system, where he can drive at Panama’s defence, attack space and support Jordan Ayew in the final third.

Panama are likely to stay compact in a 3-4-3 shape, so Ghana will need width and one-vs-one threat to stretch the game. Semenyo’s ability to carry the ball forward and force defenders onto the back foot could make him one of Ghana’s most important outlets.

If he links well with Ayew and Ernest Nuamah, Ghana should have a better chance of breaking through a disciplined Panama side and ending their winless run at the perfect time.

Prediction

Ghana 1-1 Panama

Ghana have the stronger squad on paper, but their recent form makes this a dangerous opener. Panama arrive with belief, structure and less pressure, and they are capable of making the match awkward. The Black Stars should have enough quality to avoid defeat, but Panama’s organisation and confidence could earn them a valuable point.