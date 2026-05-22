West Ham United vs Leeds United: Preview and Prediction

West Ham United will take centre stage on the final game of the season, with a win needed against Leeds United to stand a chance of survival.

West Ham United have managed to take the relegation race to the wire despite their hard-fought defeat away at Newcastle United in the penultimate game of the season. The Hammers face tremendous pressure on Sunday, as this is a make-or-break situation for the club.

Survival is key, especially with reports already highlighting the financial losses the Hammers have incurred. Relegation to the EFL Championship would pressure the club into selling top players and finding new ways to remain sustainable, as returning to the top flight could prove difficult.

Nuno Espirito Santo would have hoped for a Chelsea win in midweek, and it duly happened, allowing the Hammers to take the relegation race to the wire. Had Spurs taken even a single point at Stamford Bridge, they would have virtually confirmed their Premier League status. Now, West Ham face Leeds United in a game that could define their season and potentially shape the club’s future.

Daniel Farke will be content to take his Leeds United side to the London Stadium without any jeopardy hanging over them. The Whites secured their survival with a draw away at Tottenham a few weeks ago and are now guaranteed at least a 15th-place finish.

Should they win and other results go their way, Farke’s side could finish as high as 11th in the standings. Leeds United will aim to end the season on a high note, and in doing so, could indirectly aid Tottenham by pushing West Ham towards relegation.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

Fortunately for Nuno Espirito Santo, he only has to worry about backup goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in terms of injuries, as he otherwise has a fully fit squad at his disposal. This allows the Portuguese manager to carefully select his team for the final game. The key decision will revolve around choosing between a back three and a back four.

Evidence from their loss at Newcastle United suggests they improved significantly after switching to a back four. Axel Disasi and Konstantinos Mavropanos are expected to feature as the centre-backs, with Jean-Clair Todibo likely to drop out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will continue at right-back, while El Hadji Malick Diouf should occupy the opposite flank.

Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes have consistently shown they are the preferred midfield pairing, especially for a high-stakes game like this. Pablo could come into the side in an attacking midfield role, having made a positive impact off the bench against Newcastle.

Finally, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are expected to operate out wide, while Taty Castellanos could lead the line for West Ham against Leeds United ahead of Callum Wilson.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

Leeds United

Daniel Farke is unlikely to prioritise a full-strength lineup, given there is little at stake. There is also the added responsibility of managing player fitness, particularly for those involved in international duty, which could prompt several changes.

Ilia Gruev and Pascal Struijk are confirmed absentees, while at least five first-team players, including Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach, remain doubtful and may not be risked. Gabriel Gudmundsson, Noah Okafor, and Jayden Bogle are also doubts and could miss out.

Daniel James is expected to start on the right wing, while Sean Longstaff could feature in the back three. Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu are likely to anchor midfield, with Lukas Nmecha and Wilfried Gnonto supporting the attack.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could lead the line, although Joel Piroe is also an option, particularly if this proves to be his final appearance for the club, as expected.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Darlow; Bijol, Longstaff, Rodon; James, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Nmecha, Gnonto; Calvert-Lewin

Key Stats

West Ham United have lost just once in their last seven games at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have lost their last three Premier League matches, last losing four in a row in December 2022 (5) under David Moyes (W4 D4), their longest run since a 13-game streak between May and November 2001. Meanwhile, the last time the Whites remained unbeaten in their final 9+ games of a Premier League campaign was in 1994-95 (final 9).

Leeds United are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

West Ham United have lost just one of their last 19 matches when playing their final league game of the season at home (W11 D7), going down 3-0 against Sunderland in 2010/11 when they were already relegated. On the other hand, Leeds United have lost their final Premier League match in just two of their 15 campaigns in the competition (W6 D7), with both defeats coming in seasons in which they were relegated (0-1 vs Chelsea in 2003/04, 1-4 vs Spurs in 2022/23).

At no side have Leeds won more Premier League away games than their seven against West Ham United. However, they lost their last league visit to the London Stadium 3-1 in May 2023.

Player to Watch

Jarrod Bowen

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Bowen will be hoping that Everton can do West Ham a favour by beating Tottenham, but his primary focus will be on delivering against Leeds United. With the stakes so high, the captain carries significant responsibility heading into the final game.

The Englishman is in fine form, having assisted eight of West Ham’s last 12 Premier League goals. Overall, he has 10 assists in the competition this term, with only three Hammers players registering more in a campaign: Paolo Di Canio in 1999/00 (13), Dimitri Payet in 2015/16 (12) and Eyal Berkovic in 1998/99 (11).

West Ham fans will expect a leader’s performance from Bowen, as the Hammers find themselves in a must-win scenario. While survival is not entirely in their hands, all they can do is secure three points and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

Prediction

West Ham United 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds United are unlikely to approach this game with maximum intensity unless they are particularly motivated to climb as high as 11th. Squad rotation and player management could further reduce their competitive edge.

In contrast, Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to field his strongest possible lineup. Given West Ham’s recent home form, they have a strong chance of securing all three points. However, their survival will ultimately depend on Everton getting a result against Tottenham.