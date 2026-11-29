Liverpool are unlikely to entertain approaches for young forward Lewis Koumas, as they consider him the quality cover for Alexander Isak.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are not expected to consider any offers coming their way for young sensation Lewis Koumas in January. The Merseyside outfit view the 2005-born attacking prospect as a key part of their squad, particularly in their bid to have a quality backup to Alexander Isak for the remainder of the campaign at the very least.

Lewis Koumas was always considered a top talent as he came through the Liverpool system and now plays his football for Andoni Iraola’s first team. Hugo Ekitike’s injury could have tempted the club to enter the market for a new striker, but they chose to keep faith in the Welsh international to do a job.

He has one goal so far this season, which came in the UEFA Champions League, while Koumas has featured in 16 games across all competitions. There are some interested clubs in the background eager to understand if he will be available in the January transfer window, either on a loan or a permanent deal.

This interest comes after it was revealed by Iraola that Ekitike could potentially return around January, which may restrict Koumas’s game time. However, Liverpool are not planning to part ways with the Welshman, with the club eager to keep him on board and thwart all offers coming their way for the 21-year-old versatile forward.

Liverpool to keep Lewis Koumas

Whenever Ekitike returns, the Frenchman is not expected to make an immediate impact on the pitch, given the seriousness of his Achilles injury. It may even take a few more months for the striker to gain his best form, and Liverpool will probably view Koumas as the main deputy to Alexander Isak.

There have been rumours of interest in a few strikers, such as Gustavo Varela, although the AC Monza star has reservations about joining Liverpool as per reports. That said, the Reds may now look to keep Koumas as part of their squad, especially as he has performed well.

The main reason for the club’s decision to stick with Koumas lies with persistent doubts over Isak’s long-term fitness. The Swede has stayed fit for large parts of this season, but an untimely layoff could see Liverpool have shortages in the position, and Koumas is viewed as the player capable of deputising in times of need.