Lewis Koumas has emerged as a loan target for Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, but Liverpool are unlikely to make it easy for interested sides to prise the 21-year-old away.

The Wales international has become a regular part of Andoni Iraola’s plans this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions. Although he has scored only once, his versatility and willingness to contribute from the bench have made him a useful option during Liverpool’s shortage of attacking depth.

That increased exposure has not gone unnoticed and Football Insider state that clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere are monitoring Koumas’s situation and could explore a temporary move if Liverpool become receptive to offers. His emergence has been particularly valuable while Alexander Isak has led the attack and Hugo Ekitike remains sidelined. Koumas has adapted to a different attacking role, having previously operated predominantly from the wing.

Ekitike return could change Koumas situation

The biggest question surrounding Koumas’s future is what happens when Ekitike returns from his long-term injury. The France international is expected to return in the new year, potentially pushing Koumas further down the attacking pecking order and giving interested clubs hope that Liverpool could consider a loan.

However, that scenario is far from guaranteed and Koumas remains firmly involved in Iraola’s plans after earning the manager’s trust during pre-season and subsequently making a significant contribution throughout the campaign.

It was suggested that there would be considerable interest if Koumas became available (Crystal Palace have previously pursued him), but Liverpool may have little appetite for allowing him to leave. He has regularly featured in both Premier League and Champions League matches, making his situation very different from that of a young player struggling to break into the first team.

Koumas can see his career take off

Koumas is at an interesting stage of his development and a loan could theoretically provide him with the consistent starts that are difficult to guarantee at Liverpool, but there is a strong argument for keeping him at Anfield for the time being. His ability to operate from the wing while also adapting to a more central attacking role gives Iraola useful tactical flexibility, particularly while Ekitike remains unavailable.

For interested Premier League clubs, the timing is therefore frustrating as Koumas is exactly the type of young player who could benefit from regular first-team football, but Liverpool are currently benefiting from having him in their squad. Unless his involvement drops significantly after Ekitike’s return, a January deal looks difficult. For now, Liverpool have little reason to weaken their attacking depth simply to facilitate a loan elsewhere.