Newcastle United are increasingly unlikely to sign Ivan Toney during the January transfer window despite their need for greater attacking firepower, with the Al-Ahli striker proving difficult to prise away from Saudi Arabia.

Football Insider claim that Matthias Jaissle is looking to strengthen his forward line after Newcastle have struggled for consistency in front of goal. Yoane Wissa, Will Osula, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo have yet to provide the attacking output expected, increasing the importance of recruitment in January.

Toney has emerged as one of the names linked with a possible move to St. James’ Park, particularly given his previous relationship with Jaissle. However, a reunion is becoming increasingly difficult to arrange midway through the season.

Toney’s form strengthens Al-Ahli’s position

The 30-year-old has continued to demonstrate his goalscoring quality since moving to Saudi Arabia, scoring 15 goals in 17 appearances for Al-Ahli this season. His current form has placed him among the Saudi Pro League’s leading scorers and ensured that interest in a return to England remains strong.

Toney is also believed to be keen on returning to the Premier League, where he previously established himself as one of the division’s most effective forwards during his time with Brentford, with Manchester United linked. That combination of experience, physical presence and proven goalscoring would make him an attractive option for Newcastle. Yet the circumstances surrounding a January deal make the move increasingly unlikely.

Al Ahli hold the advantage

Al-Ahli have little incentive to lose their leading forward midway through the campaign, particularly while Toney remains such an important source of goals. Newcastle would also have to convince the Saudi club to part with a player who continues to perform at an extremely high level.

There is another consideration for Newcastle. The club’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on younger players with significant long-term value, making a move for a 30-year-old striker a departure from their preferred model. Jaissle’s previous experience with Toney could make the transfer appealing from a tactical perspective, but that familiarity alone is unlikely to overcome the financial and sporting obstacles involved.

For now, Newcastle are expected to continue exploring other attacking options rather than make Toney their priority. His desire to return to England keeps the possibility alive beyond January, but a mid-season move to St. James’ Park is looking increasingly difficult.