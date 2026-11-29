A host of Premier League teams are vying for Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood, with Arsenal already taking the first steps towards exploring a move.

According to Fussball News, Jack Hinshelwood is attracting considerable interest in the market, with at least five Premier League teams keen. The versatile midfielder could cost in the region of €50-60 million, with Liverpool and Chelsea among those keen, although it is Arsenal who are thought to be ahead and a serious contender for the 21-year-old.

Jack Hinshelwood came through the Brighton system, and, since his breakthrough campaign in 2023-24, he has gone on to establish his name as a mainstay in the club’s first team. That said, the 21-year-old is a key part of Fabian Hurzeler’s plans, and injury has been the reason for his curtailed presence this term.

Yet, he has three league goals in six appearances, and will continue to form a key part of the team should they end up seriously challenging for the Premier League title. His importance does potentially rule out a January move from the Seagulls, although the summer window might have a different story to it, as a host of top clubs are already in the mix.

As many as five teams are keen, with the report stating Arsenal are much ahead of the others. The Gunners were linked back in the summer, and they have now contacted Hinshelwood’s representatives to understand the finer details of a move if they were to proceed. Overall, Mikel Arteta views him as a solid addition to his team, especially for his tactical versatility and the ability to play multiple roles on the pitch.

Five-way battle brewing for Hinshelwood

Apart from Arsenal’s interest, there are at least five top teams in total vying for the midfielder, as Brighton are reportedly seeking a fee between €50-60 million, which may not include add-ons. Liverpool and Chelsea, in particular, are the ones in the mix, with the other sides in the market for a new midfield addition. The others are the Manchester clubs, making it a five-way battle for the Brighton star.

Chelsea are seeking an urgent midfield reinforcement ahead of January, amid links to Alex Scott alongside Arsenal and even Liverpool. They are short in the position, and could use their excellent business relations with Brighton as a measure to accelerate a move for Hinshelwood.

Liverpool, on the other hand, do not view the midfield signing as a priority or something extremely urgent, although they are alert in the market for options. The idea of Hinshelwood may stem from the idea of signing someone proven in the Premier League, and the €50-60 million-rated midfielder is certainly packed with talent, while also being a long-term option for the team.