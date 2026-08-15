Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in Jack Hinshelwood chase

Arsenal have made contact with Jack Hinshelwood’s representatives, with Manchester United also thought to be interested.

According to The Sun, Jack Hinshelwood is attracting surprise interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester United during the final stages of the transfer window. Brighton could consider a sizeable offer that matches their valuation of the versatile midfielder, with the Gunners already in contact with his representatives to explore a potential transfer.

Jack Hinshelwood came through Brighton’s academy and has developed into an important player for the club. After making his league debut on the final day of the 2022/23 season against Aston Villa, the versatile midfielder steadily grew into a key figure for the Seagulls, making 27 Premier League appearances last season.

The midfielder is now attracting considerable late interest, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly monitoring his situation. The Gunners, in particular, are rumoured to view him as an important part of their transfer strategy and have already held discussions with his representatives.

Arsenal target Hinshelwood

Arsenal are seemingly exploring a move for Hinshelwood, which would align with their desire to add defensive versatility to the squad. The link may have emerged partly due to recent rumours surrounding Myles Lewis-Skelly, as Hinshelwood can operate in several positions similar to those of the Arsenal academy graduate.

Arsenal’s primary need is to sign defensive cover for the injured William Saliba; Hinshelwood’s versatility may not address that priority. However, if the Gunners seek an additional versatile option, particularly one capable of contributing defensively, Hinshelwood would make sense.

Arsenal have also been linked with Ezri Konsa as cover for Saliba, and that move would arguably make more sense than pursuing Hinshelwood. Brighton are reportedly willing to do business if an offer close to £51 million arrives, as they would secure a significant profit on their academy graduate.

Manchester United’s interest explained

Manchester United have been looking for a new midfielder before the summer window closes, despite adding Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. They were previously interested in Lewis-Skelly, who could solve two problems by providing cover in midfield and at left-back.

Manchester United have also been linked with Lewis Hall, although that move currently appears difficult. Hinshelwood could therefore emerge as another option. While The Sun claims that Arsenal are further ahead, Manchester United could view the 21-year-old utility player as a key target if they fail to sign their other midfield or full-back options in the coming days.