Saudi Pro League clubs suffer a massive blow in their pursuit of Chelsea outcast Alejandro Garnacho.

Aston Villa are prepared to consider ending Alejandro Garnacho’s loan spell early in January, but the Argentina international’s unwillingness to join the Saudi Pro League could block a move away.

According to Give Me Sport, Unai Emery’s team are open to terminating the Argentina international’s season-long loan spell. The agreement included a conditional obligation to buy worth up to £42.5 million, including the loan fee, with the clause initially expected to be triggered through appearances.

Garnacho’s loan move to Aston Villa has not worked out so far

However, Garnacho has struggled to earn regular opportunities under Emery. The 22-year-old has made only seven appearances, all from the bench, accumulating just 95 minutes without registering a goal or assist. He has also been an unused substitute six times and has not featured since a brief cameo against Fulham on October 31.

His absence from Aston Villa’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray underscored his position in Emery’s plans. The manager named 11 substitutes, including two goalkeepers, but did not include the former Manchester United attacker. He wasn’t a part of the squad that played out a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Emery recently praised Garnacho’s attitude but acknowledged that several players are currently ahead of him in the selection order.

“When he is not involved in the squad it is because I have to choose with other players as well. He has my respect first as a person and second as a player, but he is not involved for this reason,” the Villa boss explained.

Chelsea must approve any early termination, as there is no January break clause in the loan agreement. The Blues are currently comfortable allowing the arrangement to continue unless another club makes an approach during the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s situation is similar to that of Harvey Elliott, who joined Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool with a buy obligation depending on certain conditions. However, he was restricted to just nine appearances, as Emery was not convinced about the Englishman being a part of his long-term plans.

Since Elliott had already played for Liverpool and Aston Villa, he was not eligible to play for another team. However, Garnacho can still secure a move away during the winter window. Garnacho has admirers in Saudi Arabia, but he has not shown a willingness to pursue that option so far. His preference could therefore become an obstacle for Chelsea if they attempt to find him a new destination in January.

Emery has not completely ruled out giving the winger another opportunity, insisting that circumstances can change and that Villa will need players throughout the campaign. The winger’s pathway forward hinges on a January offer from an interested club or a recall to Emery’s first-team rotation.