Valencia poised to hold talks with Liverpool to terminate Harvey Elliott loan.

Valencia are considering bringing Harvey Elliott’s loan spell to an early end, with the Spanish club potentially approaching Liverpool for talks over sending the 23-year-old back to Anfield in January.

Elliott joined Valencia in the summer hoping to rebuild his career after falling out of favour during a difficult spell at Liverpool and an underwhelming loan at Aston Villa last season. Instead, his time at the Mestalla has so far failed to produce the revival either club had hoped for.

The midfielder has made just six La Liga appearances, totalling only 152 minutes, and has yet to start a league match. His limited involvement has left Valencia increasingly frustrated with a player who was initially viewed as one of the club’s marquee summer additions.

According to La Provence via Sport Witness, Valencia’s concerns reportedly extend beyond Elliott’s performances. He arrived needing to follow a special fitness programme after concerns over his weight, while questions have also been raised about his professionalism.

Liverpool face January loan dilemma

The situation has now reached the point where Valencia could consider terminating the agreement if Elliott fails to show significant improvement before January. A red card against Villarreal further damaged his standing, although he subsequently offered an apology and provided a positive moment by scoring a free-kick against Tavernes in the Copa del Rey.

Those flashes, however, have not been enough to change the wider perception of his loan. Valencia’s new sporting director Braulio Vázquez is now assessing several summer signings who have failed to make the expected impact, with Elliott among those whose future could be reconsidered.

For Valencia, ending the loan would also provide an opportunity to redirect wages towards positions where the squad requires greater depth and immediate contribution. The club therefore have a clear sporting incentive to find a solution if Elliott cannot force his way into the team.

For Liverpool, an early return would represent another setback in their attempts to get the midfielder’s career back on track. Elliott remains under contract at Anfield, but another unsuccessful loan spell would leave the Reds needing to reassess his development pathway.

A poor loan deal for all parties involved

This is becoming a situation where all sides need clarity as Valencia took Elliott because they believed regular football could restore the confidence and form that once made him one of England’s most exciting young midfielders. Instead, six appearances and 152 minutes suggest the experiment has barely started.

The most concerning aspect is not simply his lack of minutes but the fact that Valencia reportedly have doubts about his fitness and professionalism. Those issues make it much harder for a player to convince a new coach that he deserves greater responsibility.

Liverpool may therefore have little choice but to accept an early return if Valencia decide they can use the squad space and wages more effectively elsewhere. The bigger challenge will then be finding Elliott a destination where playing regularly is realistic rather than simply another loan for the sake of moving him on.