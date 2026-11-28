Tottenham winger Mykhailo Mudryk will return to parent club Chelsea after the end of his loan spell.

Mykhailo Mudryk is not expected to leave Tottenham in the winter transfer window, with a return to Chelsea likely at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

Despite Roberto De Zerbi’s hopes of reviving his career, the winger’s long-term future at the club remains uncertain. De Zerbi was keen to reunite with the Ukrainian international, having previously worked with him at Shakhtar Donetsk, where they developed a strong professional relationship.

However, the move has not gone according to plan so far. Mudryk has managed just one appearance for Spurs, making a 16-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest before an ankle injury ruled him out of action.

He will also miss the upcoming trip to Sunderland, further delaying his attempts to establish himself in the team. At Chelsea, he registered 10 goals and eight assists in 73 appearances, struggling to deliver consistently after his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Despite his limited involvement, De Zerbi is understood to remain keen to help the winger rediscover his best form, believing there is still potential to unlock. Mudryk’s future has also become a talking point following his recent comments about Arsenal.

Mudryk’s comments have not helped his cause

Speaking on the Ukrainian YouTube channel, Mudryk said that joining Arsenal had been his dream before he eventually moved to Chelsea in January 2023. He claimed that the Gunners were the club he wanted to represent and said there had been no genuine attempts to make the move happen.

His comments have understandably upset sections of the Tottenham fanbase, given the rivalry between the two North London clubs. Although De Zerbi would like to get more out of Mudryk, Tottenham are increasingly unlikely to retain him beyond the current loan spell.

His lack of availability and limited contribution have made it difficult for him to establish himself in North London. Mudryk’s fate will likely be decided by his performance over the second half of the season and whether Tottenham can unlock his potential before his loan ends in the summer.