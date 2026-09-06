Tottenham define condition to trigger Mykhailo Mudryk clause

Tottenham Hotspur have set their conditions to complete the permanent signing of Chelsea misfit Mykhailo Mudryk next summer.

Tottenham will make Mykhailo Mudryk’s loan move permanent if the Ukrainian winger meets Roberto De Zerbi’s expectations during the 2026/27 season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have not ruled out triggering the £75 million purchase option included in their agreement with Chelsea. However, the North London club will only make that significant investment if Mudryk can prove that he is capable of performing consistently at the required level.

The Ukrainian international finally returned to competitive action on Saturday, coming off the bench during Spurs’ draw against Nottingham Forest. He has replaced Richarlison in their Premier League squad, after the Brazilian was left out by De Zerbi amidst his exit links.

De Zerbi will decide Mudryk’s future

The Italian tactician will have the biggest say in the decision on Mykhailo Mudryk and a permanent move. The Tottenham manager was a major reason behind the club’s surprise move for Mudryk before the summer transfer deadline, having previously worked closely with the winger at Shakhtar Donetsk.

De Zerbi knows Mudryk’s qualities well and believes he can help revive the 25-year-old’s career after an extremely difficult period. The winger had been out of competitive football for around 21 months while serving a long-term doping ban, making his performance at Tottenham career-defining.

Tottenham’s agreement with Chelsea includes a £75 million purchase option. Chelsea paid around £62 million to sign the Ukrainian from Shakhtar in January 2023, meaning Spurs’ investment would recover much of that outlay if they activate the clause in 2027.

Mudryk had shown encouraging signs before his suspension. He started the 2024/25 campaign strongly for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 15 appearances before being sidelined. Overall, the winger registered ten goals and 11 assists in 73 appearances for Chelsea.

He also resumed training and featured during the club’s pre-season tour of Asia after his suspension was lifted. At Tottenham, Mudryk faces competition for regular minutes on the left side of De Zerbi’s attack.

The Tottenham boss will assess whether the 25-year-old can rediscover the explosiveness and directness that made Chelsea invest heavily in him in the first place. If Mudryk delivers the performances De Zerbi expects, Tottenham could activate the £75 million clause to make the move permanent next summer.