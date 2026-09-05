Roberto De Zerbi will make final decision on permanent move for Mykhailo Mudryk

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi will have the final say on whether Spurs will make Chelsea misfit Mykhailo Mudryk’s move permanent.

Roberto De Zerbi will have the final say on whether Tottenham make Mykhailo Mudryk’s loan move permanent. The Italian manager has been given the chance to determine whether the winger is worth a significant investment, with the deal structured as a loan from Chelsea including a purchase option worth £75 million.

According to Football Insider, De Zerbi pushed for Tottenham to sign Mudryk on loan from the Blues as he looked to strengthen his attacking options. The Spurs boss already knows the Ukrainian well from their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Their previous relationship could prove crucial to Mudryk’s future in North London. The 25-year-old has previously described De Zerbi as his “footballing father” and is excited about working with the Italian again after several difficult years at Chelsea.

The winger faces an important period in his career after being sidelined for a lengthy spell. Mudryk is ready to return to competitive football after serving a long-term doping ban, which has kept him away from the game for around 21 months.

His return therefore represents something of a fresh start. Before his suspension, Mudryk had made 73 appearances for Chelsea, scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists. He also featured during the West London club’s recent pre-season tour of Asia after his suspension was lifted.

The Blues’ decision to allow him to leave on loan gives the Ukrainian winger an opportunity to rebuild his reputation, while Tottenham can assess whether he can rediscover the qualities that made him one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers.

De Zerbi holds the key to Mudryk’s revival

Leeds United were also interested in signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but Tottenham moved late in the transfer window to secure his services. De Zerbi’s previous experience with the player appears to have been an important factor in Spurs’ decision to pursue the deal.

The Italian coach will now be tasked with getting the best out of a player he knows particularly well. Mudryk’s pace and direct running would strengthen Tottenham’s attacking profile if he reacquires his form.

The loan gives Chelsea an opportunity to assess Mudryk’s recovery, and the £75 million clause also protects their asset. For Tottenham, however, the decision to secure his services won’t be that straightforward given the massive fee involved.

De Zerbi’s recommendation on whether to trigger the option will hinge on the Ukrainian’s performances throughout the season and his ability to regain confidence within the squad. Having added Savinho, Omar Marmoush, and Mudryk in the final days of the window to bolster his attack, the Spurs boss will be hoping his team can finally start to get the desired results.