Arsenal will look to sign 22-year-old Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda from Sporting CP next year.

According to a report by The Athletic, Arsenal are aware that despite Ben White’s impressive form in the first half of the 2026/27 season, his position needs “future-proofing”. That has compelled the Premier League champions to bolster their defensive unit by signing a right-back next year.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal are “exploring the addition of a new right-sided defender in 2027” and have contacted Ivan Fresneda’s representatives to discuss a possible deal. The Gunners also have other right-backs on their wishlist, with Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid David Boly also a target.

How has Ivan Fresneda fared at Sporting CP?

Ivan Fresneda has made significant progress since joining Sporting CP from Real Valladolid in August 2023. The Spaniard arrived in Portugal after an impressive stint with Real Valladolid, having made 26 appearances for the club. However, the 22-year-old has added new facets to his gameplay during his stint in Portugal.

The 22-year-old has made 97 appearances for Sporting CP thus far while chipping in with four goals and seven assists. He has been particularly impressive this term, having already accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time in 16 outings while providing four assists. Meanwhile, the Spanish defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Ivan Fresneda has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners are ready to sign a a specialist right-back next year. That makes sense, as concerns surrounding Ben White’s durability have not waned, as while the Englishman began the season as the first-choice right-back, a groin injury left him on the sidelines again, adding to his recent list of fitness issues.

Jurrien Timber has since retaken the first-choice right-back berth. However, while the Dutch defender has been impressive as a right-back, Fresneda can add new facets to Arsenal’s gameplay due to his productivity in the final third and overlapping ability. The Spaniard has thus emerged as a viable target for the North London club.

The Spanish defender has entered the final 20 months of his contract, which provides an opportunity to Arsenal to exploit the situation and secure his services. However, the report by The Athletic makes no mention of an asking price by Sporting CP, and a deal can only move forward once the valuation becomes clear.