Richarlison is open to returning to Everton in the winter transfer window, with the Toffees considering their options to sign a striker in a January move.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas and Vinny O’Connor, Everton will aim to sign a striker and a defender in the winter transfer window, with the Merseyside club yet to rule out a move for Richarlison, Joshua Zirkzee, or Folarin Balogun after pursuing the trio in the summer.

Per Lyall Thomas and Vinny O’Connor, the out-of-favour Tottenham attacker “would be keen to rejoin a club where he spent four successful years and scored 53 goals in more than 150 appearances” as he looks to end his nightmare situation at the North London club. The report adds that Trabzonspor are also keen on signing him after considering a summer deal.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has experienced a steady fall in stature since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in a deal worth £60 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the most exciting attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues have hampered him for most of the last four years, though he showed solid form in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in the 2025/26 season and ended the campaign as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit during a turbulent campaign. However, after an outing of 68 minutes this term, he has been on the periphery after agitating for a summer move away from Tottenham.

What next?

Widespread reports towards the end of the English transfer window linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last year before a deal did not materialise. The Toffees need depth in the final third, as Thierno Barry is the only specialist centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad.

Additionally, Richarlison can play on the left flank, thus adding to his appeal amid uncertainties surrounding Jack Grealish. So, considering the out-of-favour Tottenham attacker’s versatility, he is an appealing option compared to Joshua Zirkzee and Folarin Balogun, who are specialist strikers.

However, recent reports have claimed that Tottenham will be reluctant to entertain bids from Premier League clubs, which may force Everton to look elsewhere. That provides hope to Trabzonspor as they look to secure his services in January, though Lyall Thomas and Vinny O’Connor have suggested that Tottenham’s asking price may pose a problem for the Turkish club.