Maximiliano Araujo is ready to join Manchester United next year, though a move in the winter transfer window appears unlikely.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Maximiliano Araujo is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Sporting CP wide player.

Per Sport Witness, Manchester United took advantage of the trip to Lisbon for the UEFA Champions League tie with Sporting to “take a closer look” at Araujo. Meanwhile, the report adds that the Primeira Liga giants want around €50-60 million to part ways with the player, though it also mentions that a January move is unlikely due to the finances involved.

How has Maximiliano Araujo fared at Sporting CP?

Maximiliano Araujo has established himself as one of the most reliable players in the Primeira Liga since joining Sporting CP from Deportivo Toluca in August 2024. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay on the left flank for the Portuguese club, and he has made significant progress in the last two and a half years.

The Uruguayan international enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, a decent output for a full-back. That form has continued this term with one goal and three assists in 15 outings thus far. Meanwhile, Araujo’s exploits have provoked interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Maximiliano Araujo was also a target for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a more advanced role this year, leaving Luke Shaw as the only recognised left-back in the first-team squad apart from the young and raw Harry Amass.

So, with Shaw in his early 30s and struggling with injuries this season, the Red Devils need an alternative for their medium and long-term future. At 26, Araujo’s left-back profile, along with combining defensive solidity with attacking support, aligns with Pochettino’s system, which builds play through full-back width.

During Manchester United’s tactical evolution under Mauricio Pochettino, Araujo would provide long-term cover and a competitive alternative. The deal hinges on Manchester United’s willingness to meet Sporting CP’s €50-60 million valuation in January; a summer move remains more likely.