Borussia Dortmund will not entertain the idea of selling 19-year-old French defender Joane Gadou for less than €80 million.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Joane Gadou. The three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a promising young centre-back, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, whose minimum price tag has now emerged.

Who is Joane Gadou?

Joane Gadou has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €20 million earlier this year. The Frenchman spent his formative years in France and graduated from the youth division at Paris Saint-Germain before rising in prominence at Red Bull Salzburg, making over 50 appearances amounting to 4,648 minutes of game time.

The 19-year-old has taken no time to become a regular for Borussia Dortmund, accumulating over 1,000 minutes of game time in 17 appearances while chipping in with an assist. Meanwhile, Gadou’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in the French defender may seem surprising, but they never spurn any opportunity to bolster their defence, as evidenced by the move for Ezri Konsa in the summer transfer window. However, Gadou may struggle for game time given the crowded central defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s reason for pursuing Joan Gadou is more transparent. Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age has prompted the Merseyside club to plan for defensive succession. Additionally, Joe Gomez is increasingly likely to end his long association with Liverpool. With his physical profile, 1.95m height, and age, Gadou represents a viable target for the Reds.

Manchester United must overhaul their central defensive unit next year. Harry Maguire is approaching the twilight of his career, compelling the club to seek a long-term replacement. Gadou, who has impressed with his ability with the ball on his feet (93% pass accuracy in the Bundesliga this season) and defensive solidity (3.4 recoveries per game), addresses a critical void in United’s backline.

However, Borussia Dortmund’s valuation is justified. The 19-year-old Frenchman has quickly become a cornerstone of the Bundesliga giants’ defence. His age profile adds to his market value, and a move is contingent on the willingness of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United to meet the €80 million asking price.