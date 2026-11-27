Barcelona have identified Manchester City defensive mainstay Josko Gvardiol as a priority target for next summer.

Barcelona have identified Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol as a priority target for the 2027 summer transfer window, with the Catalan giants hoping Rodri can help convince his former teammate to move to Camp Nou, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blaugrana are keen to strengthen their defensive options and view the Croatian international as an ideal partner for Pau Cubarsi. His ability to operate as both centre-back and left-back appeals to Hansi Flick, who is enthusiastic about the versatile defender.

Gvardiol joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig for more than €90 million and remains under contract until June 2031. The Premier League giants are unlikely to sell in January, but Barcelona will monitor his situation ahead of a potential summer approach.

The uncertainty surrounding the Manchester-based giants’ future could also influence the defender’s decision. The English club are facing the threat of sporting sanctions, with the possibility of administrative relegation from the Premier League adding to concerns about their long-term prospects. Gvardiol could consider a move if it offers greater certainty and the opportunity to compete regularly in the Champions League.

Barcelona will push hard to sign Gvardiol

Barcelona hold an important advantage in their pursuit via Rodri. The midfielder previously shared the dressing room with Gvardiol at Manchester City, and their relationship could help the Catalan club convince the defender to join Flick’s project.

However, negotiations will face steep hurdles. Manchester City have little reason to accept a modest offer for a player they signed for such a substantial fee and tied down until 2031. His valuation could make negotiations particularly difficult for Barcelona, who must also consider their financial limitations.

Furthermore, the Catalans are not alone in their interest. Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are all monitoring the situation, which will trigger intense competition for his signature.

Liverpool are particularly interested as they consider their long-term defensive plans. Uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has increased the need for an established defender who can provide leadership at the back. Gvardiol’s quality and versatility make him an appealing option for the Reds.

The transfer battle will likely intensify over the coming months, with Rodri’s influence and Flick’s project, Barcelona’s main weapons against PSG, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.