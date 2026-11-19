Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign 24-year-old Croatian international Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona and Liverpool are also interested in Josko Gvardiol, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Al-Nassr vying for his signature as well. A January deal is unlikely to materialise, but the Manchester City defender may be the subject of bids next summer.

How has Josko Gvardiol fared at Manchester City?

Josko Gvardiol has established himself as one of the world’s best defenders since joining Manchester City from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €90 million in August 2023. He arrived at the Etihad with a burgeoning reputation of being a world-class prospect after an impressive campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the hefty price tag, Gvardiol has lived up to the expectations, excelling as a centre-back and a left-back. The Croatian defender has made nearly 150 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 14 goals and 13 assists, a handy tally for a defender. He has put his fitness issues behind him this term, having accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time in 14 outings while contributing 1 goal and 3 assists. His exploits have piqued the attention of several bigwigs.

A man in demand

PSG may need a new centre-back soon, as Marquinhos is approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Illia Zabarnyi has struggled to establish a foothold in the defensive unit since arriving from Bournemouth. Gvardiol has thus emerged as an option worth considering, though Willian Pacho’s established presence may limit opportunities. His proven ball-playing and left-sided versatility offer PSG a rare combination of defensive solidity and creative contribution in a squad rebuilding its backline.

Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is logical, as the reigning La Liga champions have been scouring the market for a ball-playing centre-back since Inigo Martinez joined Al-Nassr last year. The Spaniard’s departure has created a significant void in the backline, and the presence of a player like Gvardiol, who possesses elite reading of the game and contributes in the final third, will make a material difference.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are combing the market for a left-footed centre-back who can take over from Virgil van Dijk. With the veteran Dutch defender in the twilight of his career, replacing him with a left-footed defender will complement Jeremy Jacquet’s qualities. Gvardiol can also play as a left-back, though van Dijk is expected to depart next summer.

However, signing the Croatian defender may prove a tall order. Manchester City’s unlikely willingness to sell before 2026 make a January deal improbable, though summer interest from Europe’s elite remains realistic.