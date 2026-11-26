Newcastle United are continuing to assess potential defensive targets, with Fenerbahce left-back Archie Brown under closer scrutiny during Champions League action this week.

The 24-year-old was expected to attract the attention of Newcastle representatives when Fenerbahce faced Shakhtar Donetsk in London, with the Premier League club preparing to watch the defender in person. According to Aspor, Newcastle United representatives were set to be present at Stamford Bridge to monitor Brown during the Champions League fixture.

The scouting trip underlines the interest surrounding the Fenerbahce defender, although there is no indication at this stage that Newcastle have made an offer or opened formal negotiations. Brown’s performance against Shakhtar will provide another opportunity for Newcastle’s recruitment team to assess the 24-year-old at close quarters before deciding whether their interest should progress further.

Manchester United interest keeps Lewis Hall future in focus

Newcastle United’s continued scouting of left-backs also comes against the backdrop of persistent interest in Lewis Hall from Manchester United. The England international was one of United’s preferred left-back targets during the summer, with the club making an enquiry that Newcastle rejected.

However, Newcastle have subsequently strengthened their position by handing Hall a new long-term contract in September. The 22-year-old has also established himself as an important player under Matthias Jaissle, having played every minute of the season at that stage, while the manager publicly described him as a key part of the club’s project.

Manchester United’s interest has not disappeared, and recent reports suggest they could revisit the situation in January. Newcastle, however, are expected to maintain their stance that Hall is not for sale. The club are also under no financial pressure to sell, making a winter departure particularly difficult.

Far from a direct replacement

Newcastle’s interest in Archie Brown should not automatically be interpreted as preparation for Hall’s departure, but the timing is interesting. Manchester United clearly remain interested in Hall, and Newcastle’s recruitment team will naturally want sufficient depth at left-back should the situation develop further.

For now, though, the evidence points towards Newcastle keeping Hall rather than preparing to sell him. His new contract, importance to Jaissle and the club’s lack of financial pressure all strengthen their position.

That makes Brown a player worth monitoring independently of the Hall situation. If Newcastle continue scouting the Fenerbahce defender beyond this Champions League assignment, it could indicate that they are simply building depth and competition in the position rather than preparing for an imminent exit.