Manchester United are all set to battle Newcastle United in their of Bologna defensive mainstay Juan Miranda.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have made moves to sign Bologna left-back Juan Miranda ahead of the January transfer window, with the Spaniard attracting growing interest following his consistent performances in Serie A.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, both Premier League clubs remain keen on the 26-year-old, whose form has made him an important player for Bologna. Two unnamed Serie A clubs are also monitoring the situation, increasing the pressure on the Rossoblu to secure his future.

Miranda joined Bologna on a free transfer after Riccardo Calafiori’s departure to Arsenal in 2024. He has since established himself as a dependable performer, making 93 appearances for the Italian club and contributing to 19 goals.

The Spaniard has been particularly impressive this season, registering six assists in ten Serie A appearances. He also provided five assists during the previous campaign, demonstrating his attacking qualities despite Bologna’s struggles.

The player’s performances have now put his contract situation in the spotlight. Bologna are keen to extend his current deal until 2030, with sporting director Marco Di Vaio already working to fend off interest from Manchester United and Newcastle.

Manager Raffaele Palladino is also a major admirer of the defender and has given him considerable freedom to contribute in the final third. Miranda’s technical ability makes him an attractive option for both English clubs.

The Barcelona academy graduate is comfortable building attacks from the back and can move into midfield when required, offering tactical flexibility alongside his defensive responsibilities.

Why Manchester United and Newcastle are after Miranda

Manchester United have particular reasons to strengthen at left-back, with Luke Shaw’s injury record raising concerns and Patrick Dorgu increasingly being viewed as a winger. Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall was their leading target, but they failed to secure his services in the summer and then land another preferred option.

Manchester United remain interested in improving their options in the position, making Miranda a potential alternative. His age, experience and consistency in Italy could make him an appealing target if the club cannot secure their preferred defensive reinforcements. Newcastle United’s interest adds another complication, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Hall’s future.

Both Premier League sides have already made initial moves, and a January approach cannot be ruled out. Bologna will be determined to keep hold of Miranda, but the growing competition for his signature could make negotiations over a new contract increasingly important.