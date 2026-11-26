Bundesliga outfit FC Koln might not have to pay anything to have Tottenham attacking sensation Mikey Moore on loan.

FC Koln could end up paying Tottenham virtually nothing in loan fees for Mikey Moore, with an unusual appearance-related clause designed to cut costs the more the 19-year-old features.

According to Sport BILD via Sport Witness, the loan arrangement includes an appearance-related structure, which states that if he makes over 28 appearances of over 45 minutes each, the Bundesliga club will only have to cover his wages. While there is no purchase clause in place, the arrangement is made in a way that deliberately incentivises regular game time.

Moore joined Koln in the summer after it became clear that he was not part of Roberto De Zerbi’s immediate plans at Tottenham. The teenager has been with Spurs since childhood, having already made 24 senior appearances and contributed five goals, while impressing in a 47-outing Rangers loan last season (11 goal contributions).

The move was intended to help the youngster gain valuable senior experience before returning to North London ready to compete for a first-team place. However, his initial struggles sparked January-termination speculation.

However, the Bundesliga side never entertained that option, rating Moore highly and viewing the loan arrangement as cost-effective. His recent display against Bayern Munich has offered encouragement, particularly his impressive goal in that fixture.

What Tottenham seek from Moore’s loan spell

Should Moore fall short of 28 appearances, Tottenham receive around €1.5 million in loan fees. The arrangement therefore protects Spurs financially while giving FC Koln an incentive to use the youngster regularly.

The structure effectively aligns both clubs’ incentives. The Billy Goats save money for future investment, while Spurs guarantees their academy product meaningful senior experience, reducing the risk of a failed loan.

Tottenham has structured the agreement to protect its financial position while prioritising Moore’s development. Their primary goal remains securing him enough minutes to integrate into the first-team squad next season.

Although his FC Koln spell has initially proven frustrating, Moore has now registered two goal contributions in ten appearances. Whether he continues to perform regularly remains pivotal to Tottenham’s integration plans ahead of next season, though recent reports suggest a return to Rangers is also possible.