Everton are ready to sell Carlos Alcaraz to Racing Club, with a deal difficult despite the player’s stance.

According to German Garcia Grova, Everton are eager to sell unwanted midfielder Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the January transfer window. The Toffees will likely set aside conditions for the midfielder’s exit in the winter market, with former side Racing Club in Argentina interested, but the understanding is that any deal would be extremely difficult despite the player’s positive stance on a return.

What once looked like a promising career in Europe has turned sour, as Carlos Alcaraz could be starting at the prospect of returning to former side Racing Club. The president of the Argentine side, Diego Milito, the treble-winner with Inter Milan, is eager to bring the Everton midfielder back to the side. However, there are massive challenges ahead if he wishes to engineer a move.

Alcaraz has played for several teams since leaving Racing Club, as he made his impression at Southampton before achieving a big career move to Juventus. The spell in Turin did not work out, as he even turned up for Flamengo before joining Everton in a reported €15 million move, following what the club deemed to be a decent loan spell from the Brazilian outfit.

Everton ready to sell Carlos Alcaraz?

With only 49 minutes across eight appearances in all competitions under his belt this term, Everton are reportedly ready to sell Alcaraz for the right offer, although they are not keen to send him out on loan. The club are set on finding a permanent solution and will hope a few clubs who were keen back in the summer, such as River Plate, return to the table and rekindle their interest.

It is not River Plate, but his former side Racing Club who are keen, with Diego Milito driving the idea of exploring a move. As per Ole, Alcaraz would be open to returning to his former side, although the financial reality of what Milito and the club can offer in terms of salary and even the transfer fee makes this move near-impossible.

Everton are unlikely to accept massive discounts on whatever is their asking price for the player, and it appears Racing Club are in no position to either pay the Toffees or the player. Only if the Toffees open the doors to a sale and cover a chunk of his wages will a dramatic return become a possibility, and the report on Ole even suggests Racing Club are not in a position to cover even 10% of his current salary.