River Plate begin negotiations to sign Carlos Alcaraz, Everton ready to sell

River Plate is looking to sign Carlos Alcaraz from Everton during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old central midfielder struggled to perform at a high level last season, and Everton does not consider him a key part of their plans.

According to Team Talk, River Plate has opened talks to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise the deal quickly. Everton are prepared to sell Alcaraz and replace him in the summer. That said, we have previously covered contrasting reports, stating David Moyes wants to keep the player at the club.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder needs a fresh start as well. He played just 685 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League last season, and he needs more opportunities at this stage of his career. The technically gifted central midfielder should look to join a club where he can play every week. He has clearly struggled to prove his quality at Everton, and a fresh start would be ideal for all parties.

Everton needs an upgrade on Alcaraz

Everton needs someone who can control the tempo of the game and create opportunities from the middle of the park. On paper, Alcaraz is a talented player with a bright future, but he has not yet established himself as a reliable performer. They need to replace them and bring in someone who can make an immediate impact. They secured a solid midtable finish this past season, and they will be hoping to push for Europe next year.

On the other hand, the South American midfielder will look to get his career back on track. Returning to his homeland could be exciting for him. It could help him regain his form and confidence without being put under too much pressure. The limelight of the Premier League can be intimidating at times.

He is a young player with a bright future, and he will be able to play for big clubs again if he performs well with River Plate in the coming seasons. He has played for Racing Club in Argentina, and he should be able to adapt to the league quickly and make an immediate impact.