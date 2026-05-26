Everton ponder Carlos Alcaraz exit as loan deal mooted

Carlos Alcaraz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. Everton would be open to letting the player leave alone.

The 23-year-old central midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. There have been rumours that manager David Moyes is unwilling to let Alcaraz leave the club.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Racing Club de Avellaneda is looking to sign the South American midfielder in the summer. The player has played just over 800 minutes across all competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist for the Toffees.

⭐️ EXCLU | Carlos Alcaraz pourrait déjà quitter Everton cet été. Le Racing Club de Avellaneda pousse pour récupérer le milieu argentin sous forme de prêt, tandis que les Toffees seraient ouverts à une discussion après une saison compliquée en Premier League. #EFC #Everton… — Sébastien Vidal (@SebEcrivainFoot) May 25, 2026

He will need to improve if he wants to start regularly in the Premier League. Perhaps a loan spell would be ideal for him.

A summer move could be ideal for Alcaraz

Racing Club de Avellaneda, which can provide him with regular opportunities, could help him develop further. Regular gametime could bring out the best in the 23-year-old. Meanwhile, the player has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2027. If they decide to send him out on loan, they should first look to extend his current deal. They will not want to lose the player for free next summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The technically gifted central midfielder has the quality to play in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Everton in the long term. However, he needs a move to rediscover his form and confidence.

Meanwhile, Everton have finished 13th in the league table this season. They will be aiming for a place in the top half next year. They need to get rid of the underperformer and improve the team during the summer transfer window. Signing a quality central midfielder should be one of their priorities. They have not been able to control games from the middle of the park this season.

Alvarez could fall down the pecking order if he stays at the club. The 23-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.