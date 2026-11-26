Everton are keen on acquiring the services of Cagliari attacking sensation Paul Mendy and are eyeing a cut-price deal.

Everton are monitoring Cagliari striker Paul Mendy but are unlikely to make a move for the 19-year-old in January, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Senegalese forward has emerged as a potential target for David Moyes’s side following an impressive breakthrough spell in Italy. However, Everton regard him as a long-term prospect rather than someone who can immediately strengthen their attacking options.

Mendy is considered a cost-effective option compared to some of the club’s other targets. But the report states that the Toffees are reluctant to rely on a player with limited senior experience. Everton believe it would be too risky to depend on the young forward during the second half of the season.

The Merseyside club would prefer to recruit a more established striker who can make an immediate impact in the Premier League to support the in-demand Thierno Barry. While they recognise Mendy’s potential, they do not believe he is ready to shoulder that responsibility just yet.

Mendy has registered one goal and two assists in 12 Serie A appearances this season. He was promoted to Cagliari’s first team at the start of the year, and his performances over the past six months have attracted attention beyond Italy.

Mendy has also taken his first steps on the international stage, earning his maiden senior caps for Senegal in November. He marked the occasion with his first international goal, scoring late against Sudan in AFCON qualifying.

Everton could return for his signature in the near future

Everton believe the youngster has the potential to develop into a top-level striker. However, they have seen relatively little of him at senior level and want to assess his progress further before considering a significant investment.

There is also a potential complication for any club hoping to secure his services. Mendy recently signed a new contract with Cagliari that runs until 2032, strengthening the Italian club’s negotiating position. If he continues to deliver consistently, his valuation could rise considerably, making a cut-price deal harder to secure.

With Mendy’s contract now running until 2032, any move is on Cagliari’s terms, and Everton are expected to monitor his development over the coming months before reconsidering a move.