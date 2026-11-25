Manchester United and Barcelona have intensified their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking sensation Mathis Albert.

Manchester United and Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Mathis Albert, with both clubs making fresh enquiries in recent weeks to position themselves favourably in the race for the 17-year-old American winger.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in the teenager.

Albert joined Borussia Dortmund from the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 and has made rapid progress since arriving in Germany. In April 2026, he became the youngest American to feature in the Bundesliga when he came off the bench during a 4-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

A reunion with Pochettino at Old Trafford on the cards?

The teenager’s development has also attracted attention at the international level. The winger earned his senior debut for the United States under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring against Chile and becoming the youngest goalscorer in the modern history of the national team.

Pochettino’s appointment at Manchester United has added an interesting dimension to the transfer race. The Argentine manager knows Albert from their time together with the United States and is understood to rate his abilities highly.

His versatility and his potential make him a perfect fit for the Red Devils. A reunion at Old Trafford may appeal to Albert and United, though they will face competition from Barcelona and others.

Barcelona have also increased their efforts to secure the youngster, making them a serious threat to Manchester United’s ambitions. The Catalan club previously attempted to sign Albert, but he opted to continue his development at Dortmund.

So far, he has only been involved in four senior games, three of which have come in this campaign. Despite his considerable potential, regular first-team opportunities have been difficult to secure under Niko Kovac.

Albert has made only a handful of competitive appearances this season, predominantly from the bench, with his only start coming in the DFB-Pokal against HEBC Hamburg. He is understood to be keen to play more regularly.

Dortmund consider him an important part of their long-term plans, have rejected previous approaches and are prepared to offer him an improved contract, with his current deal running out in 2027. A move to England will also have to wait until Albert turns 18 in May. Consequently, next summer is emerging as the most realistic opportunity for interested clubs to pursue a transfer.

While Manchester United and Barcelona have stepped up their efforts, Chelsea are also in the mix. The Blues are constantly on the lookout for young players with massive potential, and Albert seems to be an ideal fit for their project. But with two other European giants after him, it won’t be easy for the London club to win the race.