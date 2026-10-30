Manchester City ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea in Mathis Albert chase

Mathis Albert’s future is becoming increasingly interesting as some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to monitor his progress at Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City are currently viewed as the frontrunners for the 17-year-old winger, with TEAMtalk claiming that the Premier League champions are prepared to offer attractive personal terms to convince him of a move.

Albert has made only limited appearances for Niko Kovac’s side this season, which has inevitably raised questions about his immediate pathway into senior football. City have already shown their intent, having made a formal approach during the summer and continued their pursuit since then.

Chelsea remain serious competitors. The London club have admired Albert for some time and were previously prepared to invest around €20 million, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been monitoring the American’s situation. Paris Saint-Germain explored the possibility of signing him in 2025, but that interest did not develop into a transfer.

Borussia Dortmund hold firm as City gain an edge

Dortmund’s stance remains the biggest obstacle facing Albert’s suitors. The German club have rejected approaches for the winger, including loan proposals, and continue to view him as an important part of their long-term plans. That position is understandable given the youngster’s unusual trajectory.

He joined Dortmund from the LA Galaxy academy in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of the youngest Americans to appear in the Bundesliga. He has since progressed into the senior US national team and has already scored at international level. Yet his limited club minutes could become an important factor and at 17, regular competitive football is vital to his development, and Albert will naturally want to see a clearer route into Dortmund’s first team.

There is also a timing issue. Premier League regulations prevent an English club from completing a permanent transfer for Albert until he turns 18 in May. Dortmund’s contract situation adds another layer, with his current deal running until June next year and the club already preparing an extension offer.

For City, that could make personal terms particularly important and if they can convince Albert that the pathway at the Etihad is clearer than his current situation in Germany, their existing position as the most determined suitor could become significant.

City must sell the pathway, not just the project

Albert is precisely the type of young player Manchester City have built their recruitment strategy around, but signing him would only be the first step. The teenager needs a convincing development plan and with Dortmund already promising greater involvement as the season progresses, City would have to demonstrate exactly how they intend to turn a highly rated 17-year-old into a senior player.

That is where Chelsea and Arsenal’s interest could still make this interesting. Financial strength matters, but for a player at this stage, guaranteed opportunities and the quality of his development environment can be just as persuasive. Arsenal need more quality wingers in their squad, as productivity from the flanks has been lacking. However, Chelsea have a habit of convincing youngsters to join their project.

City currently appear to have the strongest position, but Dortmund’s determination to retain Albert means this is unlikely to be decided simply by the biggest offer. The club that provides the clearest route from potential to first-team football may ultimately have the strongest argument.