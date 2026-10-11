Manchester City interested in Mathis Albert, failed with summer approach

Manchester City remain interested in USMNT teenager Mathis Albert after failing with a summer approach for the attacking talent.

Manchester City continue to pursue Mathis Albert after a rejected summer approach for the USMNT teenager, as per Goal. The 17-year-old prodigy currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, who insist he remains central to their plans.

Mathis Albert joined Borussia Dortmund in 2024 from the LA Galaxy academy. He progressed through the club’s youth teams and was registered as a first-team player in February 2026. He went on to make his senior debut in a brief cameo against Freiburg at the end of April, which lasted barely two minutes.

Niko Kovac continues to insist that Albert is part of his plans for the season, although the teenager has so far featured in only one game: a DFB-Pokal tie against HEBC Hamburg. Transfermarkt lists his current contract as expiring at the end of the season.

Albert was also called up to the USMNT squad for the recent international break and has already made four appearances for the national team. He was briefly the youngest-ever senior goalscorer for the United States and remains part of Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans.

Manchester City retain interest in Mathis Albert

Manchester City approached Albert during the summer, per Goal. The report stated that the Premier League giants were willing to pay as much as €15 million for the teenager, which would have represented a sizeable fee for a player with relatively little senior experience.

However, Dortmund were determined to keep him and rejected all possibilities of an exit, including loans, as they regard Albert as a key prospect. Manchester City are maintaining contact with a view to a future move, possibly next summer.

City already have an agreement in place with fellow USMNT prospect Cavan Sullivan, set to arrive in 2028. However, recent reports following the guilty verdict in Manchester City’s financial case have sparked fresh speculation over Sullivan’s future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in hijacking the deal for the American.

Manchester City hope to have both Sullivan and Albert in their squad in the future, although the situation surrounding the latter remains complicated, especially with Dortmund’s determined stance on the teenage talent.