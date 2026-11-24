Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham will have to battle multiple top clubs to sign in-form Al-Nassr attacking mainstay Joao Felix.

Joao Felix has emerged as a target for five prominent European clubs, Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, and Juventus, ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to 4-4-2.ch.

The Portuguese international currently plays for Al-Nassr and is enjoying an impressive campaign in Saudi Arabia, registering seven goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances across competitions. His overall record for the Saudi Pro League outfit stands at 33 goals and 30 assists in 62 matches, underlining the attacking quality he could bring to a European side.

Napoli are currently showing the strongest interest, while Tottenham could also explore a move as early as January. Chelsea and Barcelona are keeping a closer watch on the situation. Napoli are particularly interested in adding a creative player who can contribute goals while creating chances.

Explaining the interest in Joao Felix

Tottenham, meanwhile, may enter the market for attacking reinforcements in January after dealing with several injuries among their forwards. Although Spurs have recently shown signs of improvement, they want to add more quality to their attack, as the current crop lacks consistency in the final third.

Felix’s ability to operate behind the striker and contribute from different attacking positions could offer something different to their current options.

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation as they look to increase competition in the final third. Despite already having several attacking players, Felix’s versatility and ability to operate between the lines could make him an attractive addition.

Barcelona are another potential destination, with the forward reportedly dreaming of returning to the Catalan club after his previous loan spell. Hansi Flick could view him as an option to lead the attack following Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

Felix is not a traditional centre-forward, but his movement, ability to drift wide and link-up play could suit the German manager’s system built around fluid, interchanging attackers. The former Chelsea attacker has previously been keen on returning to Barcelona, but a deal never materialised.

However, any potential deal will come at a considerable cost. Although Felix’s current contract is officially scheduled to expire at the end of the season, a clause could automatically extend it until 2029 if Al-Nassr do not activate their termination option by June 1, 2027.

The Saudi club are demanding around €45 million for his services and have already ruled out a January departure. The June 1, 2027 termination-clause deadline marks the realistic window for interested European clubs to pursue a summer move for the 26-year-old.