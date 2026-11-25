Manchester City are keen on acquiring the services of Como midfielder Maximo Perrone to replace Mateo Kovacic.

Manchester City have revived their interest in Como midfielder Maximo Perrone as a potential Mateo Kovacic replacement, according to Fichajes, with the Croatian international’s January departure now treated as increasingly likely.

The 32-year-old has attracted attention from several major European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, and Fenerbahce, leaving City with an important decision to make over how they replace his experience, ball-carrying and positional intelligence.

Perrone seen as an ideal fit for City

Manager Enzo Maresca is understood to view the Argentine as a solution to the midfield gap likely to emerge in January. Perrone is not a direct like-for-like replacement; City view him as an ideal link player. His ability to circulate possession, read the game, and bring balance to midfield rotations is said to appeal to Maresca, particularly as City look to maintain control rather than make a disruptive mid-season overhaul.

The 23-year-old has already established himself in Serie A with Como and has earned three senior caps for Argentina. He has made 84 appearances for Como (12 goal contributions), including 17 this season (two goal contributions). Although he has not always been a guaranteed starter, his development and maturity in a demanding league have strengthened his case.

City have a buy-back clause to bring Perrone back

What makes the situation especially interesting is the agreement already in place between Manchester City and Como. Perrone initially joined the high-flying Serie A club on loan in the summer of 2024, before Como made the move permanent in July 2025 in a deal worth between €13 million and €15 million.

Crucially, City secured a buy-back option as part of that arrangement. The clause allows Manchester City to re-sign Perrone in any of the following three summer windows for a fee between €40 million and €50 million, which is in line with his €35 million valuation.

Manchester City’s technical staff and Maresca are expected to assess over the coming weeks whether to negotiate an early January return or wait until summer 2027 to formally activate the buy-back clause.