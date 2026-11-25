Fulham are keen on acquiring the services of Trabzonspor defensive mainstay Chibuike Nwaiwu and have already tabled an offer.

Fulham remain interested in signing Chibuike Nwaiwu from Trabzonspor, but the Turkish club’s €35 million valuation presents a significant financial hurdle for the Cottagers. According to Sporx, the Cottagers have continued to monitor the 23-year-old, who has attracted considerable attention since joining Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger at the start of 2026.

The Turkish outfit paid €5.5 million to secure his services, but his impressive performances have significantly increased his value. Trabzonspor have already received two offers for Nwaiwu, worth €25 million and €28 million respectively.

However, neither proposal was considered sufficient, with the club holding out for a fee of at least €35 million. His contract runs until 2030, giving the Turkish side considerable negotiating power.

Nwaiwu has quickly established himself as an important member of the defence, making 34 appearances and contributing to seven goals. His physical strength, intelligent positioning and composure in possession have made him an attractive proposition for clubs across Europe.

Why are Fulham looking to land Nwaiwu?

Fulham’s interest is understandable given their need for greater defensive depth. They have been linked with the Nigerian international since the summer. Although they brought in David Affengruber in the most recent transfer window, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side only have four natural centre-backs in their squad.

With Manchester United-linked Calvin Bassey regularly linked with a potential departure, signing another central defender is a priority. Nwaiwu would offer a long-term solution while potentially filling the void if Bassey eventually leaves Craven Cottage.

His ability to defend physically and distribute the ball effectively could also make him a valuable addition to Fulham’s defensive options. However, Trabzonspor are under no immediate pressure to sell. The Nigerian defender is happy with his current situation, and manager Thomas Reis values his contribution.

The Turkish club have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games across competitions and are reluctant to lose an important defensive figure. Nwaiwu has also remained focused on his performances rather than speculating about his future.

Speaking about the transfer interest, he said via Sporx, “I currently have a contract with Trabzonspor. I am focused on the field, not on a transfer. I don’t know what will happen in the mid-season or at the end of the season, but my only thought right now is to do my best for Trabzonspor’s success.”

Fulham’s January spending will likely hinge on whether Trabzonspor will negotiate below €35 million; for now, Nwaiwu remains focused on doing his best for the Super Lig outfit and has not publicly expressed a preference for a move.