Luca Williams-Barnett has agreed to a new long-term deal with Tottenham following his meteoric rise in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are set to tie down teenage winger Luca Williams-Barnett to a new long-term deal. The two parties have reached an agreement over the new contract, which will quash any outside interest, with Chelsea keeping tabs on the attacking prospect.

Luca Williams-Barnett has been one of the eye-catching talents emerging in the Premier League this season. The young winger has taken the opportunity afforded to him by Roberto De Zerbi and is making the most of it, as there are suggestions he should be starting for Spurs moving ahead.

He may not be at a level to perform week in, week out for the remainder of the season, but it is a measure to ride the wave when the player is performing at a high level. Following the win over Ipswich Town, where Williams-Barnett scored and assisted for Spurs, De Zerbi did praise his hard-working style while drawing early comparisons to the likes of Lamine Yamal.

De Zerbi said, “And to play and to work hard without the ball, like [Ousmane] Dembele, like Raphinha, like [Lamine] Yamal, because football is going in a different way and the first defenders are the attackers.”

Williams-Barnett to sign new Tottenham deal

Recognising his talents in the current moment, Tottenham have now agreed a new deal with Williams-Barnett that will see the teenager commit many upcoming years at the North London side, as the club had been in talks over this new contract for some time now. The 18-year-old can certainly rise to a higher level if he continues to keep up his performances.

Earlier in the summer, there were suggestions that Tottenham could use Williams-Barnett in a deal for Eli Junior Kroupi, although in hindsight, that would have been a massive error. There are some teams keeping tabs, as The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are interested in the teenage prospect. However, their hopes are expected to be quashed now.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the youngster as part of their transfer policy of signing the best up-and-coming players, and Williams-Barnett is certainly in that category. The new deal at Tottenham certainly elevates his level, and now he will be considered untouchable at the North London side, which effectively makes it difficult for teams like Chelsea to make their play.