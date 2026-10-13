Tottenham in contract talks with Luca Williams-Barnett

Tottenham are planning to hand Luca Williams-Barnett a new contract in the coming period, which could be a blow to Bayern Munich and other interested clubs.

According to a report by Football Insider, Luca Williams-Barnett is viewed as a top talent for Tottenham Hotspur’s present and future, with the club already planning a contract renewal. Having signed a professional contract last term, the club are already thinking about his long-term future and want to secure him with a fresh agreement, meaning interested sides such as Bayern Munich could face disappointment.

Tottenham have steadily built a reputation for having one of the most prominent academy setups in England. The North London side have produced several top talents in recent years and have continued to improve their youth structure, earning admiration from elite clubs across Europe.

They recently lost Elijah Upson to arch-rivals Arsenal and are eager to keep hold of their best talents for the long term. One of the names to have come to the fore recently is Luca Williams-Barnett, with the club now planning for his long-term future despite growing interest from elsewhere.

Had Tottenham made a better start to the season, Williams-Barnett could have received first-team minutes in the league. Roberto De Zerbi gave him significant playing time against Sydney FC, Auckland, and MK Dons during pre-season. The teenager made his club debut last season in an EFL Cup third-round clash against Doncaster, while this term he played against Charlton, appearing as a substitute on both occasions.

Tottenham planning new deal for Williams-Barnett

Williams-Barnett is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich, who remain one of the leading clubs in Europe. There is a significant opportunity for the 18-year-old Tottenham wonderkid to move to Germany and become part of one of the most prestigious academies in world football.

Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly interested in the 18-year-old Tottenham wonderkid, although Bayern Munich’s presence could be more threatening from Spurs’ perspective. At the moment, the North London giants are not planning to consider any offers for the teenager. Instead, they are preparing to renew his contract.

While he still has considerable time remaining on his current deal, Spurs are willing to take advantage of the situation and offer him a new long-term contract. They are confident of reaching an agreement, and should the renewal be completed successfully, they will have secured one of the most promising English talents for the long term.