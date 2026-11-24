Liverpool are ready to step up efforts to explore a move for Abdellah Ouazane in a bid to find a backup for key attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are very much interested in highly sought-after attacking midfielder Abdellah Ouazane and are ready to intensify efforts ahead of January. The Ajax prodigy has turned heads with his performances while garnering massive interest, with the Reds viewing him as a high-quality backup to key star Florian Wirtz.

Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to make the best out of the January window and bring in players that improve the squad. While there are some key positions the Reds are eager to recruit, one of them could be the attacking midfield area.

Florian Wirtz has been having a mixed bag season, as earlier he was linked with a move to Bayern Munich. However, the German has been resurgent with his displays, as there’s plenty of encouragement that he will find his calling at Anfield, with Iraola and sporting director Julian Ward now keen to add a backup to the resurgent star.

The key option being discussed in the background is 17-year-old Ajax wonderkid Abdellah Ouazane, who has had a brilliant start to his breakthrough season with three goals and five assists across all competitions. There are plenty of other teams keeping tabs on his displays, and now Liverpool have joined the race, as they seek a backup to Wirtz and add to the competition for places in the key position.

Who is Abdellah Ouazane?

Ouazane is the fourth-youngest player to score for Ajax in the Eredivisie in the 21st century, while he is also the youngest goal-scorer in the history of the senior Moroccan national team. The 6ft-tall attacker has been playing as a left-sided attacker for Ajax, although he is a traditional No. 10 who has also been deployed as a No. 8 at youth level.

Ouazane has incredible technical ability and excellent vision, which has seen him regarded as one of the best young players of his generation. He has already won the Africa Cup of Nations at U17 level with Morocco when he was only 16 years old, while his versatility has seen him feature as a winger, attacking midfielder and even further forward.

The Moroccan has made a strong impression at Ajax, with his dribbling, creativity and ability to operate in several attacking positions making him one of the club’s most exciting young prospects. Given he still has a contract until 2028, Ajax will be demanding a hefty fee in January, as all eyes will be on Liverpool on whether the are willing to pay big to add the exciting teenager to their squad.