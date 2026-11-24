Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is pushing hard to bring Mexican gem Gilberto Mora to Anfield.

Liverpool are ramping up efforts to sign Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora, with Julian Ward exploring options to strengthen Andoni Iraola’s attacking midfield as Wirtz requires cover ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are targeting a suitable deputy for Florian Wirtz, with Mora emerging as one of their leading targets. The 18-year-old has attracted considerable attention following an impressive World Cup campaign and his continued progress at Club Tijuana.

Although primarily an attacking midfielder, Mora is capable of operating on either flank and as a second striker. His versatility allows Iraola to vary his attacking midfield setup, providing tactical flexibility in the final third while covering for Wirtz.

Liverpool want Gilbero Mora as Florian Wirtz cover

The teenager has carried his international form into the new season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances. He has already made 66 senior appearances for Club Tijuana, contributing to 19 goals in total despite his young age.

Mora’s development has not gone unnoticed, and Liverpool could face competition for his signature. His current contract runs until 2029, but rising demand may pressure Club Tijuana to sell him in the near future.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a deputy to Wirtz reflects the club’s focus on depth. The German international has been in impressive form recently, recording four assists and six goals in his last nine starts for club and country.

His performance against Manchester United was particularly notable, as he created 10 chances, the most by a Liverpool player in a Premier League match since records began. However, the club’s recruitment team recognises that relying on one player to provide creativity throughout a demanding campaign would carry unnecessary risk.

At just 18, Mora has demonstrated his ability at senior level and on the international stage. Per sources, he fits Liverpool’s profile of promising young talent capable of developing into a long-term asset.

The January transfer window could provide Liverpool with an opportunity to make their interest concrete as Ward and his recruitment team look to secure a potential deputy for Wirtz. With Mora’s contract running until 2029 and several clubs monitoring his progress, negotiations may prove protracted.