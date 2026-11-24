Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the elite clubs monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Wael Mohya, but any January move for the highly rated attacking midfielder appears increasingly unlikely.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have already taken their interest beyond simple monitoring. The Reds have conducted extensive scouting on Mohya as they assess emerging attacking midfielders capable of becoming important first-team players in the future.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also understood to be watching closely. Both La Liga giants regularly target elite young talent, and Mohya’s technical ability, attacking versatility and extraordinary development at such a young age make him an attractive long-term investment.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the Bundesliga after breaking several Gladbach records. Having joined the club’s academy at eight, Mohya progressed through the youth system before becoming their youngest-ever senior player and youngest goalscorer when he found the net against Bayern Munich last season.

His development has accelerated this term. Operating primarily as a No.10, Mohya has contributed three goals and an assist across all competitions while continuing to earn opportunities at senior level. His progress has also attracted international recognition, with the teenager receiving a senior Germany call-up under Jurgen Klopp after representing the country through various youth levels.

Gladbach determined to keep Mohya until summer

Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid will face a significant obstacle in Borussia Monchengladbach. Mohya remains under contract until June 2028, and the Bundesliga club have made clear that they have no intention of selling him during the January transfer window.

Gladbach are instead working towards a contract extension, although negotiations could become complicated if Mohya’s representatives demand a realistic release clause. His current valuation is believed to be around €25 million, although some sources expect a figure closer to €45 million could eventually be required to secure his services.

The competition extends beyond the three European giants. Brighton, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and AC Milan are also monitoring his development, while Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are keeping an eye on the teenager and Liverpool face considerable competition if they decide to make a serious move next summer.

Mohya’s emergence is precisely the type of situation that attracts Europe’s biggest clubs. At 17, he has already broken club records, made a senior Germany breakthrough and demonstrated that he can contribute at Bundesliga level.

For Liverpool, his profile makes particular sense as a long-term attacking investment rather than an immediate solution. Barcelona and Real Madrid have similarly strong reasons to monitor a player with such considerable potential.

The key issue is whether Gladbach can convince him to commit his future to the club. A new contract with a release clause could ultimately determine how the race develops. For now, January looks unrealistic. But if Mohya continues progressing at his current rate, next summer could trigger a major battle between some of Europe’s biggest clubs.