Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will have to compete with multiple top clubs to sign Al-Nassr defensive mainstay Mohamed Simakan.

According to Caught Offside, Mohamed Simakan has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs as they consider reinforcing their backline ahead of 2027.

The 26-year-old Al-Nassr defender remains a target for Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, although no formal offers or advanced negotiations have emerged so far.

Simakan joined Al-Nassr from RB Leipzig a couple of years ago and remains an important member of their squad. His ability to play as a centre-back and a right-back strengthens his value as a multi-positional defender. The Frenchman also offers considerable pace, physical strength and the aggression required to defend in a high line.

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch previously praised his credentials, describing him as a fast, aggressive, and tactically intelligent defender. Those attributes would add tactical firepower to any pressing system or high-line setup.

Premier League trio competing for Simakan

Liverpool have invested in young defensive talent in recent windows but could soon require a more experienced option. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both approaching the end of their contracts, leaving uncertainty over their long-term futures. Simakan’s ability to cover multiple positions could make him an appealing addition as the Reds plan for the next phase of their defence.

Manchester United also have reasons to consider a move. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to reshape his rearguard options, with the futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt uncertain. Simakan could strengthen the centre-back department while also providing competition for Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at right-back.

Arsenal’s interest is perhaps more dependent on potential departures. The Gunners added Ezri Konsa in the summer and already have ample defensive cover. However, Ben White has been linked with an exit in recent windows, and Mikel Arteta could view Simakan as a possible replacement if the Englishman leaves.

Al-Nassr remain reluctant to let the defender leave in January, with his contract running until June 2029. While his estimated market value is around €20 million, the Saudi club are reportedly seeking between €35 million and €40 million. The Saudi Pro League club’s resistance suggests a summer 2027 move is more realistic than a January deal.